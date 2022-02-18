Part two of Rromeo's hit song Tera Fitoor, i.e. Tera Deewana is a blockbuster

RRomeo brings yet another blockbuster, 'Deewana', pictured and composed as Valentine Special. After the success of Tera Fitoor, Rromeo brings yet another hit song sequel, “Tera Deewana”, themed as a Valentine Special to his audiences. Deewana has received a massive response from the audience.

‘Tera Fitoor’ is a love track that marked the romantic debut of Rromeo in the world of Bollywood-relentless romantic voice. The new singing sensation has mesmerised music lovers with his melodic voice. “Tera Fitoor” is high on its musical richness, its subtlety and its uncanny ability to reach deep within the hearts of the audience. Rromeo celebrated the success of his debut song, ‘Tera Fitoor’, with 35Mn views on his youtube channel. ‘Tera Fitoor’ has been an instant hit with the audience on social media and won the hearts of music lovers and netizens worldwide.

Deewana is a sequel to the hit song tera fitoor by the Multi-talented actor Rromeo. He has sung the song and written, composed, and acted in the much-touted debut thematic song “Tera Fitoor”. This song is a triumph because it was shot in the beautiful splendor of St Petersburg, Russia, with leading female actress Kamya Choudhary, and director "Faraz Haider" is said to have performed a miracle by directing this song at minus ten degrees Celsius – Says Rromeo.

Rromeo becomes the first artist to garner an immediate boom on digital and social media platforms for his unique approach to connecting with the young millennials. I take a lot of my acting inspiration from Shahrukh Khan Sir, say Rromeo.

Tera Deewana is tipped to be this Valentine’s Hit. Rromeo has set a new benchmark for the music that he created and created millions of fan bases… the audience is curious to know what is in store next.

Produced by: Anjum Qureshi, Sajid Qureshi, Directed by: Faraz Haider

Artist: Rromeo, Kamya Choudhary

Writer, Composer, Singer & Music: Rromeo

Inbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. presents Rromeo in “Deewana”

https://youtu.be/Pi9wlqfV2Ao

