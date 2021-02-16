IND USA
The university has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of taking competitive exams.
Parul University’s GATE coaching secures academic future of students

Parul University has been paving a way for its students to make their mark in the most prominent NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISCs, across the country.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Parul University has been setting the ladder of academic excellence for its students to climb to the nation’s top institutions upon the completion of their studies. Parul University has been paving a way for its students to make their mark in the most prominent NITs, IITs, IIITs, IISCs, across the country. The University has been constantly cultivating a culture of academic excellence within the students which has been allowing them to excel in numerous competitive and entrance examinations to the most nationally renowned institutions nationwide. For this purpose, the University has put in place a uniquely structured competitive examination cell, which has been committed to nurture and groom students in the art of exam taking, critical analysis.

Throughout its academic processes, Parul University has been adhering to the ideology that education is a continuous and complementary process in which the stakeholders of the academic fraternity collectively work together in order to prepare the future generations of the nation. For this purpose, the University has been constantly nurturing and training its students in the manner and art of competitive exam taking. In the recently conducted GATE examinations, the students secured top scores with high all India rankings, allowing a spot among the nation’s eminent institutions for their further studies.

Bhensaniya Parita and Sandip kumar Patel, two of University alumni from the department of Aeronautical engineering, secured their admission in IIT-Kharagpur. Both the students in their GATE examinations had secured a rank among the Top 50 nationwide, with rankings of 24 and 47 respectively. Another group of two students Nirmal Patel and Parth Modhvadia who graduated their Computer Science Engineering studies and were selected to pursue their further studies at IIIT Bangalore. During their GATE examinations, the students managed to secure a score of 711 and 685 respectively.

In addition, Harshil Gohel, an aeronautical engineering student of the University made an outstanding display of excellence, by ranking among the top 10 students in all of India. Owing to his outstanding performance, Harshil secured admission in IISC Bengaluru for his further studies in the field. Vishal Shah was also amongst the University’s students who managed to score a rank in the Top 100 all of India and secured placement at HI-Tech. Parul University’s students from the department of Mechatronics engineering, also made their mark in the field by securing a passing their GATE examinations, with students like Deep Garasia securing admission at the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Jabalpur, and students such as Rutul kumar Patel getting admitted at Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur, for pursuing their further studies.

