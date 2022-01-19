Parul University “The Best Designing Institute” at National Design Awards 2021

January 18: Exploring the creative elements of its students has been one of the unique learning experiences of this western Indian University. The University has made strides by spotlighting its students on leading design platforms, and recently, Parul University's Design students participated in the 2021 National Design Awards, where they raised the bar for their fellow designers by bringing home three awards. This group of young and innovative designers won accolades in the categories of Best Designing Institute of the Year 2021, Best Institute Theme of the Year 2021 and the Best Tyro Designer Group of the Year 2021. These students have profoundly displayed their creative elements by showcasing their artistic impressions through their designs.

The 2021 Khadi Design Council of India welcomed over 25 000 designers, with a few being selected to showcase their designs, and amongst them were students from Parul University, namely Stuti Mishra, Arti Kumari, Goutami Das, Devarshi Patel, Aditi Makhan Singh, Srishty Roy and Riya Ghosh. The Students participated in the Institution Category, where they showcased three magnificent collections that stunned the panel of judges and the audience. The enriching platform allowed the designers to express their ideas and talents with designs that did not only seek to impact the design industry but also bring sustainability to the economy. Some of India's most iconic faces who were present at the event include MP Shri Rajendra Agarwal, MP Dr. Sanghmitra Maurya, Designer Ms. Seema Kalavadiya and Dr. Arun Kumar.

The designers won accolades in the categories of best designing Institute, the best Institute and the best Tyro designer group of the Year 2021.

The faculty of design consists of experts who are highly knowledgeable and well trained from some of India’s highly reputed institutions. The team of dedicated professors who stood by the students to offer them mentorship and guidance in their collections includes Ms Palak Patel, Ms Swati Sohoni and Ms Krima Patel. Through their support, the students were provided with exposure to high-quality materials, modernised design equipment, and many more facilities for them to bring their visions to life. The designers won accolades in the categories of best designing Institute, the best Institute and the best Tyro designer group of the Year 2021. The collections were based on different themes such as Shroom Broom, Samitha and “WE देसी '' which were a combination of Western Indo and Ethnic collections. The Miss India Khadi winner was stunningly dressed in a garment that was designed by one of Parul University's designers Devarshi Patel. To a great extent, this was truly an inspiration for other students who attended the event. Parul University, through its Faculty of Design, seeks to groom design students who will drive innovation and take India's design industry to another level. The university supports the "Make In India" initiative; moreover, it invests in raising designers who will create authentic designs to develop the country and enhance lives. Through its various initiatives, the university also provides start-up and innovation opportunities to equip them to excel in their skills.

Srishty Roy, who was amongst the designers, shared, "I am truly grateful to Parul University and all my mentors who have helped me to pursue my passion in designing. Without their hard work, I would not believe in my talents to enhance the beauty of materials". The students of design are well accustomed to big platforms such as the Mumbai Fashion Week and many others. Additionally, over the past few years, the faculty has bagged other awards such as the Best Khadi Concept of 2019 and many more. The faculty provides platforms such as these for students to engage and gain experience in their academic journey. In addition to these platforms, known celebrity designers such as Ruma Devi, Anna Singh visit the campus to interact and exchange their expertise with students. To further equip the students, the faculty hosts fun activities such as applique work workshops, Art and culture festivals and many more.

