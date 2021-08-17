Pawan Monga emerges as a saviour for mankind amidst pandemic

As India reels under the third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, many leaders and social workers are stepping up to help people find the supplies they need like medicines and oxygen and are even running donation campaigns for the same.

Serving for humanity, Pawan Monga has come out as a saviour for the underprivileged or those who lack basic necessities in their lives, conceived with an aim to assist hundreds of people who needed urgent help in terms of quality food, health and education. Being a philanthropist, he came forward risking his life to keep the spirit of humanity alive throughout the pandemic.

He is also the executive member of BJP, Delhi & president of Ekta mission. Engaged in serving the underprivileged, the philanthropist has actively been working to run various awareness campaigns and led sanitation drives across Delhi.

Being the National Capital of the country, Delhi has been severely affected with more than 50,000 families losing their loved ones and lakhs of families suffering from financial crisis.

Talking about the pandemic and how he managed to help these people, Pawan Monga says, “Thousands of families have suffered illness. Many people have lost their jobs and daily wage workers haven't been able to get proper food on a daily basis. During these harsh times when humanity becomes the only support for mankind to survive. Therefore, I have been working throughout the pandemic to provide immediate support to these families and help them overcome the adversities caused by the pandemic”.

With a mission to fortify the lives of rural masses and downtrodden, Ekta Mission has constantly been working to deliver food, ration kits, oxygen cylinders and arranging immediate ambulance services for the families impacted by covid.

They had also worked relentlessly across Delhi in providing proper plasma oxygen remedy. Till date, the organisation has successfully distributed lakhs of masks and sanitizers all over this city while also providing proper food and healthcare support to almost everyone in need.

During covid when he was asked about the vision for this campaign, he replied “ that his vision is to help as many people as he can with Ekta mission and trying his level best to bring a change in the society and save as many lives as he can in the tough times of covid. “

“I am always there to help anyone who is in need, I will try my level best to help as many citizens as I can with the possible resources. I have been fortunate to be a part of Ekta Mission and become a help in saving thousands of lives every single day” Pawan Monga, the executive member of BJP, Delhi & president of Ekta mission later added in his statement.

Having said that, Pawan Monga has proved to be an inspiration for the upcoming generations due to his relentless service and never-give-up attitude. He further envisions distributing more food, and fulfilling other basic requirements of those who are in need of it. As a responsible politician, he is tirelessly working to transform the lives of underprivileged and aims to fulfil the same for the next years.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.