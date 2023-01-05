'PayTM for UPI delivers the best experience', quips social media

Digital payments giant Paytm, which pioneered India’s QR code revolution, appears to have gained a loyal user base with its smooth and convenient UPI experience. Its innovative use of technology has made UPI transactions more efficient and accessible for users, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

A recent tweet by a Twitter user sums up the experience of using Paytm UPI. “Once you use Paytm for UPI, you will never go back to any other UPI platforms like Gpay and Phone pe etc.,” Nitish Bhardwaj tweeted.

With its user-friendly interface and wide range of features, Paytm stands out among these platforms. Paytm UPI has gained the preference of millions of users, earning it the award for Best UPI app at the recent Global Fintech Fest. Paytm's widespread presence too can be seen throughout India, from small tea stalls on the side of the road to trendy stores in high-end malls.

While UPI is available on many apps, not all are created equal. Paytm adds extra functionality, ease of use, and security to its UPI service, making it a top choice. Users on the Paytm app can also make UPI payments to mobile numbers across all UPI payment apps, even if the recipient is not registered with Paytm. In today's India, it is hard to go shopping without encountering a Paytm UPI QR code at the payment counter.

In addition to its convenience, Paytm boasts the highest transaction success rates, even in areas with slow data speeds. It is also a safe UPI app, with all payments secured by two-factor authentication: the Paytm login and password, as well as a secure UPI PIN chosen by the user. Paytm even allows users to utilize their smartphone's security features, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, to further secure the app.

Paytm Payments Bank, which powers Paytm UPI, continues to lead UPI payments as the largest beneficiary bank and a leading remitter bank. According to the latest report by NPCI, as a beneficiary bank PPBL has registered over 1,618 million transactions and as a remitter bank, it has registered more than 364 million transactions in December 2022.

It is no wonder that, as the tweet suggests, once you use Paytm for UPI, you will never go back to any other UPI platform. Its reliability and pioneership in digital payments make it the best choice for UPI in India.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.