Paytm’s pioneership in payments makes it a favourite of Indians

Did you know that you can use the Paytm app or web service to pay your postpaid mobile phone bill? Pay the bill in a matter of minutes, get regular reminders for bill due dates, maintain multiple bills for different numbers and even claim reimbursements in a jiffy – there are multiple benefits of using Paytm to pay your postpaid mobile phone bill.

In fact, using the Paytm mobile bill payment service, you can pay your postpaid bills from anywhere and anytime for all the major service providers including Vi, Airtel, Jio, BSNL, MTNL, etc. Using Paytm, you also choose from various call plans such as local call plans, night call plan, local and national SMS packs, 3G and 4G services among many others. Read on to know the key benefits.

Hassle-free process

The process is totally effortless. You can pay your postpaid mobile bill in just a few easy clicks. Log in to Paytm.com or your Paytm mobile application, enter your postpaid mobile number and the system selects the mobile operator. Next, key in the amount due for the bill, pick bill payment promo code of your choice for the best live offers and select the payment method of your preference. Complete the process and that’s it, your bill is paid.

Quick and convenient

The entire process takes just a few seconds to complete for the first time. At the time of making subsequent payments, online platforms save details like your mobile number, name of the telecom service provider and account details so that you do not need to re-enter the details every time, making the process even faster. You can pay your bills on time and access all bills in one place to claim reimbursements easily.

Flexible payment options

Paytm presents a time-saving and convenient way of paying postpaid mobile bills. You can choose to pay through your mobile phone, laptop or tablet even when you are travelling, eliminating the hassle of searching for a bill payment centre if the payment is overdue. You can use a range of payment modes depending on your convenience, including debit card, credit card, Paytm wallet, or UPI (the UPI option is only available on the Paytm app).

Avoid late payments

Paytm offers the option of automatically setting payment reminders as soon as you make your first bill payment. You also have the choice of turning on the autopay feature for each month’s payment which ensures that the bill is paid using a pre-set payment option when it becomes due. These features ensure that your bill is paid on time, each time, and you are saved from any late payment penalties. This is especially beneficial for those using Paytm to pay mobile bills for multiple numbers from different service providers, as they don’t need to track multiple due dates.

24 X 7 service

Paytm postpaid bill payment service is available for you 24 X 7 so that you can pay your postpaid bills on time without the hassle of having to rush to a store at the last minute just to avoid late payment charges. Payments on Paytm can be made at any time, even if the last date to pay your postpaid bill has already passed or is almost there. The payment gets processed instantly.

Avail special offers

As you pay your bill on time, you can avail special offers and cashback promos running on Paytm, which will help you save money.

With so many benefits, Paytm is one of the best platforms to make your mobile postpaid bill payments. Log into the Paytm website or download the Paytm mobile application to start your bill payment journey on the platform today!

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.