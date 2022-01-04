PeachPay's payment solution helps freelancers to focus on the best

As we continue through the global pandemic, new work paradigms in India are being developed, and the sense of full-time work is being challenged. Freelancing is one of the fastest-growing industries in the new economy. It is expected to grow by vast numbers in the foreseeable future as people seek to schedule flexibility and opportunities to use their creativity and talents to gain financial independence.

As a freelancer in India, you know the challenges of keeping the business growing and processes running smoothly. There never seems to be enough time in the day to get things done. PeachPay, a free web-based, intuitive, all-in-one back office management tool, centralizes regular day-to-day tasks and lets you focus on the most important things like keeping the pipeline full and ensuring your customer experience is second to none. At the same time, you will know that with PeachPay, the back office is functioning efficiently and cost-effectively. You and your team are working with one centralized system instead of multiple tools simultaneously.

PeachPay provides payment convenience

PeachPay, the all-in-one business management tool created by freelancers to support freelancers and small business owners, covers all small business needs, including generating invoices, receiving payments, organizing meetings, and selling digital goods and services. However, it can do much more than that.

In India, moving into the world of freelancing rather than working as a full-time employee brings a slew of responsibilities that you might not have had to do while working for someone else. Generally speaking, the back-office business functions don't rate highly with freelancers. These tasks just haven't been part of your world, but they are now.

As a freelance services provider or small business owner, it's great to accomplish your creative work. However, it's even better when you get paid to do it. Your clients need a convenient way to pay you. Many other payment services charge fees for providing their payment services, and those costs can add up quickly. PeachPay offers a better, more efficient way to send invoices to your clients and accept payments.

The PeachPay difference

What sets PeachPay apart? Quite simply, we are the best at making sure our users get paid quickly and efficiently. Users can set up a PayMe Page within Minutes. Accept a variety of payment methods including credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay. In Addition, PeachPay users can also get paid via cryptocurrencies in over 135 traditional/fiat currencies and choice of cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, etc. Most Importantly users can choose to split transaction or processing fees with their customers for every transaction.

PeachPay offers users fast payouts where there is no need to wait for days to see money reach your account. You can submit unlimited invoices in more than 100 different currencies, including those from USD, EUR, and CAD, and receive or withdraw payments directly from your bank account with no withdrawal limit.

PeachPay start-up

"When someone goes into the freelancing business for themselves, they might not consider a business tool that keeps back-office processes moving forward and efficiently of primary importance, but they care about accomplishing the task seamlessly," says PeachPay founder Charles Zhang.

PeachPay currently has more than 14,000 freelancers and consultants signed onto the platform and services the $1.4 trillion freelance markets with an all-in-one tool that helps freelancers and consultants reduce costs and save time and money.

In addition, the team behind PeachPay has helped more than 50,000 non-profit organizations from 35+ countries and raised more than $1 billion in online donations via the sister company, Donorbox. Whether you're a part-time or full-time creative freelancer, business consultant, finance instructor, digital entrepreneur, or software developer, you need a payment management solution that seamlessly takes care of the back-office tasks so you can focus on what you do best.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.