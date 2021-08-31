Peak CEO Richard Potter: How decision intelligence powers brands worldwide

Since founding Peak in 2014, Richard has been instrumental in guiding the business from being one of the top tech start-ups in the UK to one of the World’s leading enterprise AI companies, securing over $43 million in investment funding in the process. Under Richard’s leadership, Peak has grown exponentially. With over 200 employees – and with plans to double this number before the end of 2021 – Richard has created and protected a unique team culture to build a company that everyone loves being a part of.

How does Peak plan to go about with the latest $21 million fundraising?

Our Series B funding round of $21 million accelerated our ambitious global expansion to meet strong customer demand in India and the US, beyond our existing markets in the UK and Europe. We’re now looking to double the size of our team in Jaipur, and are opening an office in Pune very soon.

As we grow at pace, we’re also continuing to build an amazing company – one that our team loves being a part of. We’re passionate about what we do and provide meaningful careers, not just jobs. Our team is working with cutting-edge technology, delivering amazing results for some of the world’s most recognisable brands, and supporting Peak’s global growth and expansion plans. These plans include delivering high value solutions to our growing list of customers in India, who are US$ billion conglomerates in sectors such as retail, real estate, consumer goods and manufacturing.

What is Peak’s strategy for 2021? Shall we expect more new product offerings for businesses?

Peak’s 2021 strategy is all about scaling, both from a commercial and product perspective. Peak’s Decision Intelligence software platform currently serves companies across sectors such as retail, consumer goods and manufacturing to embed AI into the core of their decision making and operations. Our plan is to continue investment into Peak’s Decision Intelligence platform.

Spending on digital technologies, including AI, has accelerated rapidly as companies reinvent themselves in response to the pandemic. Great decision making has never been more important (Peak research revealed that 49% of CEOs feel that decision making takes too long within their company) and so more and more companies are investing in Decision Intelligence as a core strategy to future proof their competitive advantage.

What is the demand you see in India for solutions that companies like Peak provide?

Most companies are not in a position to deliver AI inhouse and on their own, due to skill shortages, legacy technologies and wanting to cut time to value. That’s why Peak was born; to help companies become AI-driven to compete, and to democratise the power of data analytics and AI, with a pioneering software platform that embeds AI across the value chain.

Companies in India now have access to the Peak platform, which collates large amounts of data from across the business. Organisations are using this data to create their own AI, training it to make decisions smarter and faster, supercharging both their decision making and the performance of their teams.

Do you see a shift in trend with the pandemic coming in, such as a surge in enquiries?

In the last year or so, we’ve seen huge changes across industry sectors, with more businesses now looking for new ways to boost sales, maximise profits and stand out from the crowd. This is especially true for companies accelerating their digital transformation plans in the wake of evolving consumer demands – five year transformation plans are now being rolled out in as little as five weeks!

To win in this post-pandemic economy, businesses are now relying on the power of AI to turn the huge volumes of complex data they have into actionable intelligence – in order to make the right calls and the right decisions, all the time. Decision Intelligence is thriving right now, and we’re at the very heart of it – so it's a very exciting time for everyone connected with Peak.

How big is your clientele right now and how many do you aim to add this year?

At Peak, we work with major global brands including Nike, KFC and PepsiCo. We partner and work closely with those businesses – all of whom are visionaries and are supercharging their digital transformation plans with Decision Intelligence. There is a huge opportunity and appetite from these global brands to work with Peak across multiple regions and so we have a big focus on expansion with our existing customers, as well as bringing on new brands across multiple regions.

Do you have any revenue targets for this year?

As a privately owned company, we don’t disclose revenue targets. However, Peak has seen revenues double (+99%) during the last year, driven by new customer wins in Europe, USA, the Middle East and India. The company's international customers now include Superdry plc, Kamal Osman Jamjoom Group LLC and JSW Cement. We anticipate a similar if not better growth story for 2021.

What is the target of employees you are looking to hire in the next quarter for which position?

Currently we have over 40 Peak employees based in Jaipur and we are looking to double the size of our Peak team in India during the second half of 2021. To help with scaling, we will also be opening an office in Pune, and accelerating our partnership programme to help cement our Indian customer base. We will also be looking to broaden our skills base in India, moving from mainly engineering roles to people (HR) and marketing roles, with a full commercial hub in place in the not too distant future.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content