Pentableu completes 5 years of a remarkable creative journey

India, 27th July 2021: "Started from the bottom, now we are here", this phrase aptly describes the 5-year journey of Pentableu, a creative agency situated in the heart of corporate Mumbai i.e. BKC.

A lot of successful entrepreneurs say that startup is not everyone’s cup of tea. But the Co-Founder of Pentableu, Mr. Tarun Nainani says, “I feel that it's just a matter of dedication. The amount of dedication that we put in for the company will reflect how the company turns around.” Hence, let us dive deep into the story of Pentableu and read more about what the Co-Founders of Pentableu - Mr. Tarun Nainani, Ms. Surabhi Raghavan, and Mr. Pratik Chhadwa have to say about their journey and the setbacks they had to face while beginning their voyage in 2016.

“We were all thrilled to have begun our own agency and had already bagged a few clients. But little did we know that a major setback awaited us in our inception year itself. As we started our operations, we were immediately struck by demonetization and our clients who always used to deal with us in cash had put all the marketing on hold. In spite of starting our company in July, we felt that we were starting afresh again in February. Facing all the little challenges, we grew, we learnt, and entered our fourth year with a lot of positivity, but just when we thought that it was going to be a bright year, COVID hit us and was the second biggest threat that we were dealing with. It was tough as a lot of our clients went bankrupt and ended up pausing businesses. We were tensed about a lot of other brands too but we are thankful that despite everything, they have shown immense faith in us. Everyone is aware of how tough the times have been during COVID but one thing we are proud of is that we have made sure that our employees and our vendors are paid in time.”

Adding to the challenges, they say that, “people still debate about a product-based startup or a service-based startup. We never cared about it because we are just mad about advertising. We love reading and seeing some of the great work executed by our competitive agencies. Advertising is such an industry where all agencies stand united yet you have to make a way for yourself. A lot of big shots in this industry might say that ‘we never saw you on awards or webinars or any of the social advertising gatherings’ because in simple words we were putting our passion to earn a livelihood for ourselves. We all belong to middle-class families; our route might be a slow one but we are quite sure we are going to hit big numbers in the coming times.”

When asked about their mantra of success, Mr. Pratik Chhadwa says, “You have to follow the secrets of success – Hard work, patience, and silence” while Ms. Surabhi Raghavan says, “One should believe in themselves and their passion, the rest will follow its way”. The mantra of success for all the 3 Co-founders might be different but their target is the same and we wish them all the very best for their future endeavours.

Irrespective of the hurdles faced during the lockdown, our team has been together to celebrate this milestone of the 5th year. In the era of the new normal, while many agencies succumbed to the pressure of the pandemic, Pentableu won the award for the Promising Digital Agency, 2021, by Business Mint, recently.

This achievement is more than enough to say that these bunch of creative minds have just hogged into the limelight and have a long way to go!

