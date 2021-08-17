Perception about digital world escaped covid effect is false: Divya Choudhary

When I think of an advertisement, it mostly comes to mind the one we used to see in the middle of our favorite shows on TV or those big bulletin boards. However, nowadays, it is the world of digital marketing. How do you think this arena of digital marketing arrived and became a fad? It dates back to those days when social media was introduced, as it became a craze among everyone to try Facebook, for instance. Gradually, everyone shifted from considering television as their sole source of entertainment to trying these exciting apps. This marks the beginning of the digital world in our lives, and swiftly it became a routine. As it is truly a digital world today, India spends over 9 billion dollars on advertising every year, the digital share is at 29.4% which is expected to reach 32.7% in 2021. So, it's time to talk to someone who has adapted to this change and made it an opportunity.

We have Divya Choudhary from School Life v/s College Life (FilmyPathshaala) which is a digital venture by Fidatoo Corp Pvt Ltd.; it is a huge community on Facebook and Instagram, massively followed by the young India. With almost 8 million followers on Facebook, working with various national and international brands, digital PR of several Bollywood, TV stars, and more alike. Divya is a marketing enthusiast with a background of Food Technology. Let’s chat with her and deep dive in the digital zone of our country.

Divya, how did you start the journey with School Life v/s College Life (FilmyPathshaala)?

It dates back to the time while I was pursuing a bachelor's in food technology. Mohit Choudhary and I created a Fb page – School Life V/s College Life in 2016. As our content went viral numerous times, our followers grew consistently, and within two years, we were a community of 3 million followers. Later, in 2018 we sold 51% stake in our small venture (School Life v/s College Life- FilmyPathshaala) to a Mumbai based company (Fidatoo Corp Pvt Ltd).

I became awestruck knowing about your background in food technology and now being in the business and marketing sector. So, how a food tech graduate came into this field? What inspired you?

Not precisely a graduate, I have even completed my postgraduation in food technology from a reputable and renowned institute, CSIR – Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru. In an internship, I was pretty amazed how a food industry designs its product specially catered to the targeted needs of its consumers and the fantastic way they market it to that specific consumer segment. So, it came to my mind that we can create some content depending upon people's interests.

Covid 19 – a pandemic that has affected the life and business of everyone from the tea maker to the owners of a full-fledged company hugely. How do you feel it has affected the digital marketing sector?

It became quite a daunting task to maintain the loyal customer base and revenue generation at the same level as before covid times. A false perception lies in people's minds that the digital world has escaped this covid effect. However, it was a mixed experience for a digital marketing firm like ours. On the one hand, as everything became digital, the need for creating an online presence for their business arises. For instance, small entrepreneurs in the clothing sector wanted to sell their stocks online as they were not left with any alternative. As a result, the demand for advertisement and the competition to make their brand popular increased. This boosted our business to an extent. While, on the other side of the picture, as the economy is hit badly, the volume of business we used to get previously from the extensive clients decreased.

From the other side, everything looks greener but I guess you can tell us the real color. How did you tackle these situations? Can you show us the real picture in detail?

Sure. For example, we all know that movies were not releasing in the theatres, film producers wanted to use social media to attract and convince the audience to watch movies on the OTT platform. To execute this, we needed to develop strategic planning to pave the way towards the popularity of these OTT platforms. Hence, to create our customer base into a niche market, we developed new strategic ways to make people escape this harsh reality of panic. Since everyone was locked inside their houses, digital media was the only ray of hope for their entertainment. In addition, people started taking up new hobbies. As interests and behaviors changed, we had to change the focus of our marketing campaigns. As with the unpredictable times, getting the behavior pattern of people was quite tricky as their minds were also staggering.

Nevertheless, our team management and experience in creating viral content and developing unique need-based efficient campaigns made us tackle these challenging times. Also, we created innovative solutions to troubleshoot these problems. So, it has taught us that whatever the situation is, ultimately, faith, passion, exposure, and outlook would provide fruitful results.

Now the people are getting vaccinated on a vast scale, slowly the lockdown is being eased and people are coming out, do you think that again you’ll need to observe and understand this new pattern?

Yes, as I said that it can be tricky but it’s not impossible because we are also a part of this society. Sometimes, we also need to observe and analyze the changes happening within us. It might be challenging for us, but I am happy that finally we are coming out from the unbearable pain of this pandemic.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.