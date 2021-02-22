IND USA
Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro
Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro
Permanent solution to your financial freedom is to learn about the stock market

  • Dr. Seema Jain- Founder and Chief Mentor At StockPro, shares her thoughts.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:41 PM IST

The stock market is one of the biggest mind-game where the fight is between well-educated, deep-pocketed institutional investors and a lay trader/investor. It is a matter of clever investing which takes a lot of studies, observation, and analysis of the financial market and taking into consideration all the risk factors involved. A lay investor or trader might find himself making more losses than profits if he trades with half-knowledge. Keeping this in mind, StockPro has designed a Smart Money Multiplier course to equip traders with the knowledge necessary to trade in the stock market.

Under the guidance of Dr. Seema Jain, StockPro has successfully trained more than 8000 traders, equipping them with the know-how of investing and trading in Indian markets. Dr. Seema Jain (PhD., IIT Delhi), who herself is a SEBI registered research analyst, also successfully runs an educational YouTube channel, where she has offered more than 800 free educational videos on the stock market. Dr. Jain, with a very strong social media presence, has also published 2000+ research reports on stock markets.

“Stock Market is a chaotic place. Somebody is buying and somebody is selling the same stock. There is complete madness in the market. But there are methods in this madness. Learn about the stock market to find a method in this madness.” said Dr. Jain, explaining the nature of trading in simple terms.

The Smart Money Multiplier Course has been developed around the ‘Triple-A’ principle offering Accessibility, Affordability, and Availability. At an affordable fee, the course is accessible from anywhere using a mobile, laptop, and desktop. This 6-week course, running in Hindi and English, comes with additional benefits including Customized Stock Scanners, free access to new batches for the next 6 months, live mentor-ship classes, and live support. With a dedicated discussion portal, traders can constantly engage with peers and discuss their trades.

“We have now completed almost 40 batches, trained and empowered around 8000+ people about stock market, equipping them with the knowledge to trade independently in the stock market. The smart money multiplier course will empower interested traders in the complexities of the market” added Dr. Jain, explaining the goals of the course.

Divided into 4 modules, StockPro’s course offers in-depth knowledge about risk management, Live Market positional and price action trading strategies, and a complete knowledge module on intraday chart patterns. Traders are also trained in the complexities of Futures and Options Trading. With a limited enrollment capacity, interested candidates are provided an option to pay the course fee through EMIs.

To know more about StockPro, please visit: https://stockproonline.com/ or follow them on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stockproteam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Stockprotraining

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/stockpro

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stockpro_official/

Telegram: https://t.me/StockPro_Official_BankNifty

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

