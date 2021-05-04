Photographer Arbaz Khan makes it big through his commendable skills

The artists who make up today’s thriving photographic community are the eyes of the world. It takes precision and a keen eye to handle the camera and find a subject worthy enough to make a difference. Arbaz Khan is one such photographer who has mastered the art and now is on his way to deliver shots that could make one stare at them wide-eyed.

Being fascinated by photography since a very tender age, Arbaz decided to hold a firm grip on the craft. A successful photographer in the corporate world and the Indian film Industry, Arbaz has won many awards. He participated in many photography competitions and brought various accolades home. He participated in a street play and won an award from Metamorphosis 2009, Mumbai. He is also awarded as Winner at Epson Vision the tech carnival, Mumbai India.

He has completed his studies in Photography and decided to give a chance in the Film industry as a photographer. He first started to work as a freelancer, following to work for renowned photographers before entering the industry. After entering the film industry, he started his first project with the shortcut Romeo movie premier. He completed shooting for the cover page of an Indian English Novel, Corporate badminton event at NCPA. Apart from Bollywood projects he also did sports photography – Badminton League, Football League. He has travelled the world completing numerous successful projects including a portfolio of models, beauty shoots in Mumbai, India, Dubai, and United Arab Emirates as well.

He also has a knack for Wedding and Prewedding, Advertising, Commercial, Landscape, Environment, Portrait, Lifestyle, Black and white, Interiors, Architecture, Still Photography, Video Shooting.

With his expertise around the camera, Arbaz is also a black belt in Karate and has completed his course from Indian Diamond Martial Arts Association of India which includes fitness exercise kicks, katas, running, trekking, swimming, horse riding, group fight, and weapons katas. Also, he has completed his swimming course from Navi Mumbai Sports Association.

Arbaz Khan also has a strong academic background and he belongs to a family of scholars. Khan himself completed his 12th in Science and then completed his degree of Bachelors of Mass Media with first class. His father was an MBBS doctor, his mother graduated from Wilson College, Mumbai and his sister is a scientist in the USA.

Arbaz Khan is currently dating Twinkle Pawar, a celebrity fashion designer, since 2011 and he is soon going to tie the knot with his lady love. Working on numerous projects, the most awaited one includes a photoshoot of a few celebrities, India Kids Fashion Week and Garments shoot for Label Twinkle Pawar. He is certainly planning to master everything he puts his hand in and one can assure that it would be before time that he does it effectively.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

The artists who make up today’s thriving photographic community are the eyes of the world. It takes precision and a keen eye to handle the camera and find a subject worthy enough to make a difference. Arbaz Khan is one such photographer who has mastered the art and now is on his way to deliver shots that could make one stare at them wide-eyed. Being fascinated by photography since a very tender age, Arbaz decided to hold a firm grip on the craft. A successful photographer in the corporate world and the Indian film Industry, Arbaz has won many awards. He participated in many photography competitions and brought various accolades home. He participated in a street play and won an award from Metamorphosis 2009, Mumbai. He is also awarded as Winner at Epson Vision the tech carnival, Mumbai India. He has completed his studies in Photography and decided to give a chance in the Film industry as a photographer. He first started to work as a freelancer, following to work for renowned photographers before entering the industry. After entering the film industry, he started his first project with the shortcut Romeo movie premier. He completed shooting for the cover page of an Indian English Novel, Corporate badminton event at NCPA. Apart from Bollywood projects he also did sports photography – Badminton League, Football League. He has travelled the world completing numerous successful projects including a portfolio of models, beauty shoots in Mumbai, India, Dubai, and United Arab Emirates as well. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Turning spaces into breathtaking masterpieces: Interior designer Tarang Vijakar Magic Bus among the leading NGOs of India MeriumPervaiz Cosmetics – Recrafting modern cosmetic products How to find the best PR firm for your startup promotions He also has a knack for Wedding and Prewedding, Advertising, Commercial, Landscape, Environment, Portrait, Lifestyle, Black and white, Interiors, Architecture, Still Photography, Video Shooting. With his expertise around the camera, Arbaz is also a black belt in Karate and has completed his course from Indian Diamond Martial Arts Association of India which includes fitness exercise kicks, katas, running, trekking, swimming, horse riding, group fight, and weapons katas. Also, he has completed his swimming course from Navi Mumbai Sports Association. Arbaz Khan also has a strong academic background and he belongs to a family of scholars. Khan himself completed his 12th in Science and then completed his degree of Bachelors of Mass Media with first class. His father was an MBBS doctor, his mother graduated from Wilson College, Mumbai and his sister is a scientist in the USA. Arbaz Khan is currently dating Twinkle Pawar, a celebrity fashion designer, since 2011 and he is soon going to tie the knot with his lady love. Working on numerous projects, the most awaited one includes a photoshoot of a few celebrities, India Kids Fashion Week and Garments shoot for Label Twinkle Pawar. He is certainly planning to master everything he puts his hand in and one can assure that it would be before time that he does it effectively. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.