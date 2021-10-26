Physics Wallah raised the bar this year with top IIT advance scorers

- Students are grateful to Alakh Sir for the most brilliant concepts and solutions in the pandemic preparation for JEE Advance 2021

- This year, over 1500 Physics Wallah students performed admirably in the IIT Advance exam, exactly after the one-year launch of Physics Wallah’s app Physics Wallah

Physics Wallah is an institute that prepares students for India’s hardest competitive exams, and they consistently provide the best results with all of their hard work towards understanding each student’s needs and capabilities. One year ago, when a pandemic hit our country, Physics Wallah stepped forward and launched the app: ‘Physic Wallah’ that is for everyone so that no one could be left behind in their studies. Since the beginning, PWs content has been one of the most adored weapons for students’ exams.

Recent Results

1500+ Students have bagged the best All India Ranks. In addition to this, students have also emerged as state, city, and district toppers, much to the delight of their parents and the entire PW star staff.

IIT Advance is a test of time management, accuracy, and knowledge that students gain by their versatility in studies, and which is how they are referred to as “geniuses of all time.” Physics Wallah is grateful to be a part of their journey to realise their dreams, where the organisation not only teaches Physics, Chemistry, and Math but also prepares them for their future careers.

Physics Wallah- India's most loved educational channel and Platform.

During the pandemic, Physics Wallah went above and beyond for their students by devising the best strategic plans and ideas, hence the organisation also increased their digital presence and the availability of online experts for better time management and ease of solution. The organisation offered live lectures, recorded live lectures for revision, doubt clearance, motivational lectures, JEE tips and tricks, previous paper discussions and many more other interactive activities.

Students have shown Alakh sir, the inventor of Physics Wallah, a tremendous amount of love through messages and comments thanking Physics Wallah and telling their stories about how they were not into studies but fell in love with the study material and teaching methods of Physics Wallah hence managed to get a good position in the exam.

About the Batches & Faculty Members

With keeping an aim that depends on ‘Money should not be an obstacle in the path of achieving one’s goal’. Physics Wallah began new batches, which covers the whole course for science students at a minimal price. Physics Wallah also launched special batches for covering the board’s portions in 4 months & a fast-track batch to cover JEE portion in 5 months. Physics Wallah’s faculty is currently one of the best in India; students adore their teachers and appreciate the simple tricks and solutions they provide.

New Steps for Education With PATHSHALA

The strategy behind the Pathshala concept is simply to keep up with all of the demands of students in this new normal where students are bored and teachers are exhausted. There is only 10% of the ecosystem of interactive classes in online learning, which is significantly behind the habit of students from the beginning of their academics and they are forced to adopt the new ways because of COVID19, hence Pathshala has been launched to provide students with the environment of offline learning with online tempering.

