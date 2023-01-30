Picture of Paytm QR code used to offer 'Milni Shagun' to groom goes viral

India’s leading payments and financial services firm Paytm has been at the forefront of introducing and popularizing QR code-based payments in the country. The company has made it possible for people from all walks of life to easily and securely pay for goods and services using just their smartphones. Paytm’s reach extends to more than 30 million merchants across the country.

The company has partnered with a large number of merchants across the country, including small businesses and street vendors, making it possible for customers to pay using Paytm's QR code system in almost any location. This has been especially beneficial for small businesses, as it allows them to easily accept digital payments without having to invest in expensive point-of-sale terminals.

Recently, a Twitter user shared pictures of merchants displaying their Paytm QR codes in their shops. He captioned his tweet, “These are all over India. Everyone’s paying with QR here”. The pictures show Paytm’s All-in-One QR being used by fruit sellers and grocery stores. Paytm’s QR code payment solution has made transactions faster and more secure.

In addition to its traditional use cases, users have shown some quirky use cases for Paytm. One such instance has gone viral on social media. Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of a groom accepting payment for a traditional "milni shagun" using QR payment.

“Witnessed one of [the] apt use cases of dynamic QR @UPI_NPCI - taking milni shagun from groom, a common ritual in Indian weddings where bride & groom Co haggle, bargain. With dynamic QR, bride squad didn’t leave any room 4 negotiations,” the user wrote.

In the image shared by him, a man can be seen scanning a QR code with the Paytm Super App to pay the groom. It is evident that Paytm is playing a key role in redefining the way transactions are conducted in India.

As more and more people in India adopt digital payments, Paytm's QR code system is likely to become an increasingly important part of the country's economy.

Paytm's commitment to financial inclusion has also made it possible for millions of people who previously lacked access to traditional banking services to participate in the formal economy. a Twitter user shared an image of a cobbler accepting digital payments through Paytm, showcasing the platform's accessibility and ease of use. This example highlights the platform's ability to bring small merchants into the mainstream economy.

Paytm's reach has been made possible through its simple and user-friendly interface, which has made digital payments accessible to even those who are not tech-savvy.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.