PIET awarded with a grant of 55 lakhs by AICTE for setting up an idea lab

• PIET is one of only 49 Institutions in the country to have been awarded the IDEA Lab

• The IDEA Lab is a path breaking initiative encouraging students for application of science, technologies, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fundamentals towards enhanced hands-on experience, learning by doing and product visualisation

Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) ia awarded with a grant of 55 Lacs by AICTE for setting up the Idea Lab. The IDEA lab shall be set up at the dedicated State of the Art Incubation-Centre of Excellence and Innovation cell being developed at PIET. The institute has committed to develop the IDEA Lab in a 20000 sq ft facility, even though the mandate was to have an area of 3000 sq ft.

The announcement was made at a joint conference/webinar conducted by AICTE-CBSE. The Topic of the Webinar was AWARENESS of ALL INDIA COUNCIL TECHNICAL EDUCATION and was attended by over 10,000 Schools across India. The Webinar was organized by CBSE in Collaboration with AICTE & Ministry of Education’s Innovative Cell (MIC) and was attended by the following dignitaries

• Prof. Anil Sahasrabuddhe, President, AICTE

• Dr. Mp Poonia, Vice Chairman, AICTE

• Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE

• Rajiv Kumar Secretary, AICTE

• Biswajit Shaha, Director(Skill Education & Training), CBSE

• Dr Admon, Nobel Prize Winner

Expressing his joy at the achievement Mr Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman at PIET mentioned that “PIET believes in the spirit of Education 4.0 and a pedagogical/learning approach that focuses on " Beyond Class Room Learning" rather than ROTE learning. PIET as one of the best engineering institutes in Delhi NCR has taken a lead in mentoring students who are interested in creating their own Start Ups; the students are being mentored by a select team of experts like Dr.Rajiv Gulati Former Head : UNTIL ( United Nations Technology Innovation Labs) with support from India's leading Accelerator the Indian Accelerators. PIETs efforts have also borne fruit as they have been awarded with 5 Star Rating by MHRD and form part of a select band of 125 Institutions across India.”

Recently, PIET organized EduLeaders 4.0 Summit. The Summit was hosted on the PIET Campus and was attended by AICTE Chairman :- Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe; CBSE Director-Skills :Dr Biswajit Saha, the Former President NPSC (National Progressive School Council) Dr.Ashok Pandey and other luminaries from the Academia and the Industry

Mr Rakesh Tayal further added that “These recognitions are testimony to PIET’s continuing efforts to nurture science, technologies, engineering and mathematics (STEM) driven innovation, be it PIET's Start up Incubation Centre or Super 30 batch or PKAT.”

Find out the objectives behind setting up the Idea Labs

PIET is also home to Haryana’s biggest Start Up Incubation centre at the Campus. As per its said mission this Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Excellence promotes Innovation-Incubation and Emerging Technologies. A Start Up Incubation Cell which forms the nerve centre of the Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Excellence will not only house Haryana’s biggest Start Up Incubation centre but provide a favourable Eco-System to the students of PIET to ideate, innovate and create their own start up that help fuels nation’s growth.

About Panipat Institute of Engineering & Technology (PIET)

Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) was established by the Vidhya Peeth Education trust in the year 2006. PIET is where students are trained to meet the Industry Revolution 4.0 job requirements and is a place to pursue education which will go beyond the conventional learning and will align students with a thought process to being a job creator from just a job seeker.

