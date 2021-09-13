Playing Krishna was a spiritual experience for me: Chaudhary Prashant Singh

Nowadays, erotic and pornographic content abounds on OTT and the Internet, new producers and actors want to become famous overnight by doing such films. Chaudhary Prashant Singh who is also known as Prashant Singh's, a young actor and producer, has made a name for himself with his social content-based short films and songs. Prashant Singh's short films Maa, Special Day, Aandhi, and Five Meetings feature not just big stars but have also been well-received by the public. Prashant Singh Chaudhary's latest short film, Dhanna Jaat, has recently made headlines after being released on the Junglee Film Club YouTube channel by Times music. Dhanna Jaat is a short film that runs for about 20 minutes.

This is a story of a devotee and God and it exposes the hypocrisy. The true and simple-hearted Dhanna Jaat starts worshiping the stone given by a Pandit as God, without any deceit and unwavering faith, and how Lord bow down in front of Dhanna Jaat's faith.

Prashant Singh, who also serves as the producer, plays Lord Krishna, who comes to see Dhanna Jaat in this short film. Prashant Singh explains, "I had heard this story from my grandfather and grandmother since I was a child, and it used to linger in my head, so I decided to produce a film about it." When people today don't have time to share and listen to stories, a better short film can be developed on this story. Dhanna Jaat will connect today's youth with such classic stories.

Earlier also Prashant Singh had presented some amazing short films like including Special Day, starring Sheeba Chheda and Shantanu Maheshwari, which is about a mother and son relationship, and Five Meetings, starring Ankit Bhatia and Qutee Nagpal, which is about a husband and wife relationship in which we break our deep relationship due to small things and ego. Along with short films, he has produced single videos such as Teri Kami, which is about the negative impacts of a drug overdose on adolescents, and Maa, which is about the depth of his love for his mother.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.