Play-To-Earn opens to real-world assets

The concept of Play-To-Earn (P2E) rocked the entire blockchain gaming industry. What started as a niche movement has already grown to be one of the leading segments of the crypto sphere. In this article, the evolution of P2E will be introduced, including its future possibilities and highlighted notable projects following the concept.

Play-To-Earn in a nutshell

For those who hear this phrase for the first time: Play-To-Earn is a framework that rewards crypto gamers for various engagement elements, such as time spent in-game, achievements reached, and much more. P2E serves as the basis for multiple blockchain games' systems, most of which have developed and implemented their version of the concept.

How does Play-To-Earn work?

The idea is quite simple: games armed with this framework tend to reward their players with their respective crypto tokens. These have use cases and valuations that vary heavily, so gamers must thoroughly assess the market before committing to a platform.

How Play-To-Earn started

P2E gaming started like any other project: a niche with a bit of following that nobody cared about. However, this idea is set apart because Play-To-Earn was created entirely with the users' benefits in mind, which later proved to be a simple yet highly efficient approach. No longer did players need to purchase games and applications or pay high fees for in-game perks and upgrades; instead, they were rewarded for their engagement and play. Thus, when the word spread across the world of traditional gaming, more and more chose to give P2E a chance; most of them didn't know by the time that the majority who tried would never return to conventional games after.

Play-To-Earn in 2022

Fast-forward to this year, and P2E is considered one of the most promising concepts of the crypto world, with growth potential similar to the metaverse projects'. To make use of both ideas' popularity, some leading projects create metaverses combined with Play-To-Earn systems, naturally resulting in the most desirable opportunities for users.

One of the best examples of such projects is Citrus (CTS): the relatively young, ambitious venture that aims to cater to its players and investors at the same time by providing tremendous rewards and incentives for every one of its users. Citrus has already started with its carefully designed plan. After its initial token sale raised almost $17M, it launched its very own Play-To-Earn game, Crash Crush Block, which has already become extremely popular among the industry's early adopters.

Another great representative of the movement's leaders is Decentraland (MANA), which facilitates the merger of metaverses with Play-To-Earn rewards, or The Sandbox and UFO Gaming, similarly popular initiatives within the industry. While some argue the project is the go-to platform designed for the masses, it's important to note that the community's focus has started shifting towards new, freshly prepared systems. The reason is quite apparent: early ecosystems tend to have significant fundamental issues that were only uncovered as the industry evolved. Because they are well-established, fixing these crucial flaws seems to be an insurmountable task. However, having learned from the past, new entrants to the space start with the proper foundation, preparing their projects for stable, long-term viability.

Final thoughts

Play-To-Earn (P2E) is among the most popular and widely adapted reward systems of the crypto world, with ambitious new projects, like Citrus (CTS), and early leaders, such as Decentraland (MANA) and UFO Gaming, propelling it towards a future where all games will finally pay their users for their time, and not the other way around.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.