Plume Beauty closes the angel round with INR 2 crore of funding

Plume Beauty, the Indian D2C cosmetics brand, has recently raised INR 2 crore in the angel round as a part of their business expansion strategy. The round was led by some of the industry-leading angel investors including Lykke Capital, Amit Chaudhary (Lenskart), Ranjeet Pratap Singh (Founder Pratilipi), Rohit MA (Founder Cloudnine), and Kushal Sharma (Ex-Freecharge) among many other strategic investors from India's major companies. All the investors, beyond their role of providing capital, serve as a support mechanism to the business with their insightful guidance and advice. The brand has already done a revenue of INR 1 Crore in the month of January, an 8x jump from the monthly revenue 6 months back.

The Indian D2C sector has been on a rise over the past few years owing to the growth of the e-commerce economy in India. Following this business model, many emerging businesses are now sidelining the middlemen in order to reach their customers directly. Plume Beauty is a premium cosmetics brand that is embracing a similar D2C model in order to gain a stronghold in the Indian beauty market. The brand curates high-end makeup products for makeup artists, apprentices, and other enthusiasts. They maintain an extensive product development strategy backed by recommendations and feedback from makeup experts before introducing any product in the market.

Furthermore, Plume Beauty follows a Hero Product Strategy wherein they invest in developing hero products to uplift their growth and sales. Their unique microfiber makeup sponge was the first addition to their impressive consumer goods portfolio. The cosmetics brand extended its products portfolio by developing a number of innovative hero products including custom-designed makeup brush sets, moisturizers, primers, lipsticks, and many more cosmetics. In fact, all of their products are hero products registering 1.5-2x growth MoM.

Shedding light on their business operations, the Co-founder of Plume Beauty, Garima Juneja shares, “While the Covid19 pandemic pushed the entire manufacturing industry to a corner, it has presented a lucrative opportunity to the D2C sector to expand its horizon. In the age of digitization and tech awareness, the D2C business model is a profitable way of interacting with the customer seamlessly. Plume Beauty is focused on solving untapped problems in the cosmetic market so that the makeup artists and enthusiasts can easily meet their makeup requirements.”

Plume Beauty was co-founded by Garima Juneja and Gaurav Mishra who share a long history of running and managing a social media and influencer marketing agency. Their marketing knowledge has already helped the cosmetics brand significantly to register a huge growth in a short span of time. They are now generating almost 90% of their revenue from their own website. As the brand has secured impressive angel funding, Plume Beauty is expecting to witness growth at a similar or higher rate across all the marketplaces.

