Plus Fitness named in 10 most promising gym franchises

The leading contender in the fitness industry, offering impeccable fitness services at the best rates!
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 06:42 PM IST

Plus Fitness is a reputed name in the fitness industry across the globe. Since 1996, the Australia-based fitness giant has been refurbishing the fitness industry with its innovative strategies and advanced tactics. There are over 300 fitness studios under the brand name – Plus Fitness. Plus Fitness aims at promoting the idea of maintaining a fit and healthy lifestyle. You can get an idea of the immense popularity of the fitness chain by the fact that it opens a gym every 21st day.

Plus Fitness - Different and Better Than Others

Plus Fitness is a popular pick among fitness enthusiasts because of its two major attributes:

• It offers premium services at the lowest possible rates.

• The fitness chain offers maximum profitability to the franchisees.

By using clever strategies and effective tactics, the brand is capable of maintaining the right balance between happy members and satisfied franchisees. Ranked among the top 10 fitness franchise brands, Plus Fitness is the perfect fitness platform where you get the apt combination of high-end gym equipment and effective training.

Factors Contributing to the Great Boom in Indian Fitness Industry

Mr. Siraj Lalani, the master franchisee of Plus Fitness and his team, have contributed immensely to introducing this phenomenal fitness brand to India. Mr. Lalani feels that "There are six million active fitness enthusiasts in India spending around $400 annually on fitness services; thus, skyrocketing the Indian fitness industry to a whopping $2.6 billion market size." He emphasises multiple factors that he believes have contributed tremendously towards the rapid proliferation of the Indian fitness sector. These are:

• Gym culture,

• Increased awareness regarding fitness and health,

• Personalised fitness programs, and

• Enhancement in the level of personal disposable income.

People nowadays are showing deep concern about their body shape, muscle size, fitness level and so on. Hence, people are showing interest in fitness programs and gyms. Mr. Lalani wishes to tap into the booming Indian fitness culture at this apt time so that Plus Fitness can explore the scenario and contribute to making India healthier and fitter.

Plus Fitness to Expand Soon

The top-rank of Plus Fitness among other renowned fitness brands is indeed a matter of pride, and hence, to celebrate and at the same time further accelerate the propagation, Plus Fitness India has decided to invest about 75 Crore. This investment will be made in phases within a period of five years. Mr. Faiz Sopariwala, the Business Development Head of Plus Fitness India, feels that this investment will indeed prove to be a boon for both the fitness entrepreneurs as well as fitness freaks out there.

Plus Fitness Obliterating the Rivals and How!

There are certain attributes that make Plus Fitness outshine all other competitors with ease and convenience. Its USP lies in its dedicated, top-grade, and unique features and facilities:

• The break-even period is a mere 2.5 years.

• One needs to invest about 1 Crore to 1.75 Crore.

• The carpet area of about 3000 to 4000 sq. ft is more than enough.

• The fitness brand is indeed a profitable one for the franchisees since it offers an ROI of 33%.

Why is Plus Fitness a Popular Pick Among All?

It has always thought out of the box, and hence, it came as no surprise when it announced its global membership facility or the 100% cashback scheme. Plus Fitness provides easy access to any member to all the 300 fitness studios around the globe. Also, any member who works out consistently for 250 days per year is entitled to a 100% cashback facility. Not to forget the price band of 14K to 25K that facilitates consistent revenue and membership sales for the franchisees.

Follow your passion and live your dream in the shape of reality by joining Plus Fitness. For further details, click HERE. In case you wish to connect with the fitness brand over the telephone, here is the number: +91 75750 67777.

Plus Fitness India – Gradually Enhancing the Indian Fitness Sector!

Plus Fitness is tirelessly "working towards a healthier India." With this motto, the Australia-based fitness franchise is leaving no stones unturned to bring out the best to all the fitness enthusiasts in India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

