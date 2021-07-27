Pocket Warrior Glutone MD, your best immunity agent against infectious diseases

Naturally occurring Glutathione has been acclaimed as a master antioxidant through the years. A detoxifier, an immunity booster and a molecule which can help your body fight damage caused by stress, pollution, age, drugs, poor diet and injury had been known to therapists and consumers. But latest global scientific research is everyday unravelling newer benefits of this natural substance and proving that it is way beyond being an antioxidant. It has the potential to become an important nutraceutical supplement in prevention, management and recovery healing processes of COVID 19! Adroit Biomed – a leader in nutraceutical supplements with an almost monopolistic market dominance in Glutathione supplement manufacturing, has introduced such a wonder molecule in pocket sized packs. The product, Glutone MD is in the form of orally dissolving effervescent tablets and provides an unmatched #6in60 (6 benefits in 60 seconds) benefits.

How does Glutathione work as an adjuvant in COVID 19 treatment?

Glutathione is involved in many processes in the body, including tissue building & repair, making chemicals & proteins needed in the body and for our immune system. Having said that, its lesser-known properties, as an anti-inflammatory agent, had not been in the focus until now. Researchers’ world over are evaluating the possible Role of Glutathione in Protecting against the Severe Inflammatory Response Triggered by COVID-19 infection. “Lung inflammation and damage (ARDS), is by far the main cause of death in SARS-CoV-2 infection. There is hepatic (liver) injury due to the infection as well as due to the drugs used to treat it- from mild home quarantined patients to severely ill hospitalised patients. Hepatic protection is also a part of the standard-of-care approach. Glutathione is an effective adjuvant to the patient management protocol. It is a well-studied hepatoprotective molecule and is known for its benefits as an anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Recently a small case study has linked low blood Glutathione levels to the higher disease severity. Adding Glutathione as an adjuvant is an effective approach to achieve better treatment outcomes”, says Dr. Deepesh G. Aggarwal, Consultant Physician and HoD- Critical Care Medicine, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai. Amplifying on this, Dr. Anish Desai - Director – Strategic Medical Affairs of Adroit Biomed Ltd. adds “the anti-inflammatory effects of reduced glutathione (GSH) are apparent through the inhibition of ACE activity, decrease in the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and reduction of NF-kB activation. Alterations in the homeostasis of GSH have been associated with neurodegenerative diseases, AIDS, liver and heart disease, aging, diabetes mellitus and cancer which are chronic diseases.”

The Pocket Warrior Glutone MD, best defense against COVID-19 and infectious diseases

Available in small sized packs, Glutone MD is called the #PocketWarrior, albeit affectionately. These immunity booster tablets have been designed using an Orally Dissolving (OD-Eff) technology by Adroit Biomed. Sushant Raorane, Director of Adroit Biomed Ltd. elaborates, “our latest formulation, Glutone MD is made to deliver Glutathione through the sublingual or the buccal route. The Sublingual route offers the fastest way of delivering Glutathione and with the OD-Eff technology platform, Glutone MD will be able to offer unmatched #6in60 benefits (6 benefits in 60 seconds) to consumers. We have pioneered the effervescent market with OD-Eff technology and will continue to do so. The pandemic has started global conversations on immunity building through natural supplements as preventive measures against COVID-19 and such infectious diseases. Glutathione’s immune enhancing and strong anti-inflammatory and muscle strengthening, hepatoprotective abilities make it suitable for use in PMR (Prevention, Management & Recovery) of COVID-19. We are amongst the top 5 companies in India in the organic Vitamin C market, and with the foray of Glutone MD, investing in innovation & capacity building, R&D and fostering partnerships will help us expand our horizon and establish a stronger position in the global pharma industry. ``

Glutone MD enriched with Setria Glutathione has been clinically studied for its immune boosting effects. Setria Glutathione, World’s foremost clinically tested and patented form of Glutathione, is known for its highest quality and purity. Over the period Glutone (with the goodness of Setria Glutathione) has become a trusted brand by doctors. Having said, Glutone MD is a paradigm leap in the immunity booster category and a perfect defense mechanism acting in two ways – it helps prevent viral infections by strengthening immunity and reduces inflammation & muscle fatigue that aids in faster post COVID recovery. Its unique ‘6-in-60 secs Action’ makes it the quickest and most convenient Glutathione supplement. Glutone MD is being manufactured in a USFDA Food as well as ANSI National Accreditation Board registered and BSI GMP certified facility and is FSSAI compliant. It is produced at State-of-Art manufacturing facilities ensuring highest quality and purity standards.

In conclusion

With a third wave in the anvil and a lot of speculation all around, one thing is certain that the best defence mechanism would still be a strong immunity. India’s health R&D infra is working day & night on various angles to curb, kill, combat the virus & such infections and with a focused approach, there are avenues being opened. World over it is now agreed that the body’s strong immune ammunition would be advantageous and Glutone MD, does just that.

About Adroit Biomed Limited

Established in 2012, Adroit Biomed Ltd. is a pharmaceutical healthcare company with focus on dermato-cosmetology. Since inception, the company introduced first of its kind concepts like Glutone C, Glutone Serum, Skinfay Capsules, Escor Z, Racine and more. This catalyzed some of the major changes in the traditional dermatology concepts with an amazing level of acceptance. Adroit Biomed, as a science-driven company, has been offering exceptional quality products that inspire real change with an endeavour to achieve the best quality standards in the nutraceutical market. Today, Adroit Biomed is amongst the top 5 companies in India in the organic Vitamin C market, and with the foray of Glutone MD, investing in innovation & capacity building, R&D and fostering partnerships will help them expand their horizon and establish a stronger position in the global pharma industry.

