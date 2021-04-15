Pohyal Stori shares insights on how digital marketing can help businesses grow

Gone are the days of traditional marketing methods, Digital Marketing is the in thing and one of the important reasons for business growth online.

23-year-old Pohyal Stori has many reasons which prove that without a proper digital marketing strategy getting your online business on the top of the game is almost impossible. Many entrepreneurs are of the opinion that if they have a good high quality product with an attractive price tag they don't need a proper marketing plan. But that's entirely wrong as customers would find it difficult to find your online presence without a proper marketing strategy that would draw them towards your online business. Ace digital entrepreneur Pohyal Stori strongly feels that digital marketing is extremely critical for the success of growing businesses as without it the business would not grow the conventional way making it lag behind as compared to others.

Stori says that a proper business strategy is designed to retain existing customers and attract new ones and a robust digital marketing strategy helps in doing both tasks efficiently. Once a customer has used your service or purchased your product there are very little chances of him returning back, this is where digital marketing comes into picture as it exhibits a recall value and helps in customer retention. "In addition to retaining clients, digital marketing also helps in getting new customers. You need to determine where exactly your target audience are and use paid ads to feature on the news-feed of people who are your target audience. This is the right way to get connected to the right customer base through targeted digital marketing strategies," says the ace digipreneur.

Stori says to use proper methods which would give the desired results one needs to hire someone who holds expertise in the area. You can take help of digital marketing consultants who can help grow your online presence in your desired budget. To cut it short it is very crucial to incorporate a proper digital marketing strategy into your business plan. "Based on my years of experience in this field, I strongly believe that digital marketing holds the key to a successful business, and it's very important to use this method to scale your business manifold," concludes Stori.

