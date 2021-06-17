Popular ad face Kaashish Vohra shines in remix Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka on T-Series

Just the last week, singer Jubin Nutiyal’s latest single Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka came out and it is trending at number 1 since then on YouTube and has already crossed 40 million plus views. The song is catchy and melodious and has Jubin’s magic, but what's most eye-catching about the video is - Kaashish Vohra - the lead female actor featuring opposite Gurmeet Choudhary. Her natural beauty and innocent look light up the screen every time she appears. Even her expressions developed an immediate connection with audiences.

Interestingly this is Kaashish Vohra’s second collaboration with T-Series. Earlier, she featured in last year's mega heartbreak anthem Dil Tod Ke which was crooned by B Praak.

Elated Kaashish Vohra shares “In less than a year I've been a part of two singles with T-Series sung by B Praak and Jubin Nautiyal. It wouldn’t have been possible without them believing in me. Romantic songs, especially those dealing with heartbreaks are the most touching. That's because everyone had a heart break or felt pain in love, at least once. Romantic songs, especially those dealing with heartbreaks are the most touching. And I play a very different role in the song where I’m standing by a guy who’s heartbroken. It’s very rare to get such a role. As an actor, it was also challenging for us because without any dialogues we had to give meaning to the lyrics and do justice to Jubin’s voice. With such an overwhelming response, I feel both Gurmeet and I have done justice.”

Prior to this Kaashish starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in an ad for a leading hair oil brand. On working with her, she says "Sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan was a dream come true for me.”

Talking more about her work, Kaashish adds, “I believe in quality over quantity. I am fortunate enough to have the privilege to choose. So, I choose wisely. I've done a couple of esteemed projects earlier, and now again, will be seen in a big venture down South. I am also stepping into the web space this year and will be featuring on a reputed OTT platform.”

Kaashish stepped foot in the city of dreams sometime back and in no time she's at the top of her game in the space she’s working in. She is surely a face to look out for.



