Possessor of true talent, Anuj Kumar Ojha

It’s surreal and commendable to think of what Anuj Kumar Ojha has managed, given that other artists working in the film industry don’t usually have a history of successfully and comfortably transcending their cachet to a global platform.

This young man from Gopalganj, Bihar, started his journey in April 2011.

Anuj has been a part of the film industry since 2014. He entered the production field in 2017. He has managed around 15 songs for T-Series and 70 songs for Zee Music Company so far. Moreover, as a producer, he has supervised six popular award shows till now, which include two Dadasaheb Filmfare Awards, two award shows in Bengal and PTA Award show in Goa.

He is the proud owner of Asis Celebrity Management Company, which administers around 400 Indian celebrities. Not only this the company is also involved in event management in association with artists from Dubai.

His music videos are released under Asis Records Label, constrained by his owned Asis Production, through which the procedure of shooting takes place. Moreover, he is involved in managing TV shows and daily soaps apart, from producing music videos of songs.

In his recent interview, Anuj Kumar Ojha told us about his 2021 slate for music videos and other ventures. Anuj has a number of productions lined up on the streamer, one of which is a song featuring Big Boss 12 sensation Saba Khan.

Most important of all, Anuj is a rank outsider, which, in Bollywood parlance, denotes an unequal playing ground, one that is underscored by lesser second chances and an infinite period of slow-burn struggle. Yet, Anuj seems to have circumvented all these pitfalls, and mapping his own road to acclaim.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.