Post Covid World witnesses a Boom in Wellness Start-ups!

In the post covid world, there has been a big shift towards personalized at-home workouts and with services and products made available digitally, the focus now has shifted more prominently towards overall wellness. Consumers are seeking a wellness-focused approach as opposed to simply staying in shape. This has given rise to a widening array of services, tools, and solutions to help them function better. According to a report shared by Mckinsey, the research shows that the market for health and wellness products and services is growing by 5 to 10 percent per year, across various regions in the country.

Brands are also using new ways to engage with consumers as the D2C revolution explodes. More and more brands are exploring the digital avenues to promote fitness, and technology is fuelling their ability to make it easier and more convenient to engage with consumers and serve them better.

Nucros Science and Taste is one such brand that saw the opportunity to tap into this space during the pandemic by introducing revolutionary concepts that will redefine how D2C health and wellness brands are currently serving their customers in the fitness category. Nucros is India’s first brand to introduce DNA based nutrition where one can get access to a customized health-focused meal plan based on their genetic history.

Sakshi Bakshi, who launched the subscription-based meal delivery platform brand in 2021 commented on the increase in the number of health & wellness startups during the pandemic, she says, “There's definitely greater focus on fitness these days largely impacted of course by rising consumerism after the lockdown. There has been a perceptible consumer shift with everything moving to digital apps and diet services. Everyone can now pursue their fitness goals at home itself and expect to have access to it all, from exercise classes to diet plans that are delivered at home. All of these offer ease and convenience to users. Also now consumers want it to be personalised as opposed to one size fits all approach. Nucros helps consumers get personalised diets based not only on their fitness goals but also on their lifestyle concerns, by sending in calculated meals with relevant calorific content and nutritive value.” The brand is also India’s first in its category that specifically caters to women’s health needs and issues.

The fitness industry is looking for ways to thrive in the new normal, and focusing on building consumer relationships that last and grow. Solution and service providers are reassessing their roles in consumers’ fitness routines and are finding new approaches that are relevant to a post-pandemic world, that will win over the right consumers for them.

Started in 2017, MyHealthBuddy has been transforming many lives that are living a sedentary lifestyle by offering holistic solutions to improve their health and fitness. The scientifically simplified solutions are designed to focus on the important aspects of health and fitness including Exercise, Sleep, Stress, Nutrition, and Habit Formation. Mr Asheesh Grewal, Founder, MyHealthBuddy, shares his insights on how consumer behaviour has changed, "Two things which are evident in people’s behaviour after Covid times. Firstly, we are taking our health more seriously than ever before. The data shows that people with comorbidity showed more deaths and were at greater risk, specifically people having lifestyle diseases like Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular condition. This fear has made people take up fitness really seriously. Secondly, people have now realised that they can get and stay fit staying at home. Earlier, most people thought they needed to join a gym or a zumba/aerobic class to get fit. The lockdowns and gyms being closed for most of the last 2 years have made people find ways to stay fit in the comfort of their homes."

According to the reports by Mckinsey, the pandemic elevated consumers’ awareness of the importance of health and wellness, with 68 percent of survey respondents reporting that they prioritized their health more after the onset of the pandemic.

Aanan Khurma, Co-Founder & CEO, Wellversed feels the boom that the health & wellness space has seen is just the beginning and the segment will see a rapid rise of wellness brands that will accelerate throughout this decade. He continues to say, Post-2030, health, and wellness will be integrated as a standard feature into all start-ups - the same way that safety and quality are now just features of products and not value propositions. After the wellness sentiment becomes a de-facto in this decade, health and wellness companies will move towards life extension rather than life preservation”.

Wellversed is India’s largest first full-stack nutrition brand with a wide range of top-notch functional foods and dietary supplements that help people manage their health. The brand offers products that enable the health transformation of people with weight issues, diabetes, obesity, PCOS, thyroid issues, and other lifestyle-related health conditions

​Overall, the current trends in the fitness industry lean heavily towards positive growth for the industry players​. A well-applied strategy taking into account both the traditional and new age consumers in the fitness and healthcare category can lead to the rapid growth of this sector.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.