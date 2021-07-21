Social media has become an essential part of our daily life routines, not just for the consumers but also for businesses. The reasons for the growing purge in the use of social media can be several, however, the two most noticeable ones are:

Time spent on mobile browsing has increased.

“New Normal” lifestyle of WFH and lockdown, most people are more occupied on the social media channels to stay connected.

The pandemic has retailored our lives in all the possible sectors and as a result, businesses are revamping their marketing strategies and skills. During this transformational period, social media seems to have taken the front seat. In fact, social media marketing has become the most important way of branding and connecting with your customers.

“While earlier, social platforms were only considered as a method of promoting the brand. However, things have changed. Now these platforms are the most powerful tools to hit the target audience, build a personalised connection with your customers, create brand authenticity, increase leads, enhance market reach, hike ROI, etc,” says Prakash Mishra, Founder and CEO of Drive Digital and DigiHunts Academy.

Confused On Which Platform Is Best For Your Business

Businesses are aware of the power of social media. But what most of them are not sure of is, which social media platform will be right for their business. While each platform has its own set of advantages, which one best matches your brand is the bigger question. To decipher this confusion, Prakash Mishra helps choose the right social media platform for your business.

Establish Your Goals:

Before setting out, you first need to determine what is your destination. If you do not know what you want to accomplish, it is just like being lost in the crowd. Set your goals, regulate what you want to achieve and based on this choose the social media platform for your brand. If your marketing strategies are targeted for a B2C system, choosing LinkedIn will be the wrong option, as it is the right platform for B2B marketing.

Identify Your Target Audience:

Knowing who your target audience is the second important thing you need to determines. Being where the audience is, is an important rule for businesses. And while selecting the right social media platform, you first need to be sure of who your target audience and then analyse which platform they are most active on. If your brand is someone that focuses on the youth as the audience, Instagram and Facebook will be the right platforms for you.

What Type Of Content You Want To Share:

The next important aspect to keep in mind while choosing the right social media platform is, what is your content marketing strategy and which type of content you want to share. Every platform has its own structural role and therefore, it is important to analyse, which platform will be the most compatible with your business strategies. If you are into the food industry where posting pictures of delicious dishes is your aim, Pinterest or Instagram will be best for you. Similarly, if your business is more into video promotions, YouTube should the choice of the social media platform for you.

“Social media marketing is a very important and useful tool for all types of businesses. With the increasing trend of social media browsing, if you miss out on this opportunity, you are likely to lag behind. Do proper research about your network, audience and accordingly plan your strategies and choose the right social media platform for the marketing of your business,” advises Prakash Mishra. To stay updated with the latest digital marketing trends and technologies visit:

DigiHunts Academy - https://www.digihunts.academy/

