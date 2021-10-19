Pranay & Atharva from MP are Breaking Conventional Education System with Padhle

While the pandemic has been a curse in most of the sectors, it has undeniably brought a lot of transformative changes. Thanks to online education portals, now almost every student can learn from their smartphones. Today, the internet is flooded with several educational portals which claim to provide quality education to the students but Padhle is one such website that stands by its claim.

Atharva Puranik and PRanay Chouhan are the co-founders of Padhle. They started this venture in March 2020 and today it is one of the most renowned Ed-Tech startups. This started as a simple blog website that contained all the required handwritten notes for the students. With an investment of only 2000 INR, the co-founders elevated this venture and made it one of the top educational portals we have.

Atharva shared about this website on his YouTube channel which increased its popularity. Gradually a large number of students started visiting the website which eventually benefitted in the startup's growth. Today, the co-founders have made up a team of 13 experts who are always on their toes to ensure that students are provided with quality education.

Atharva and PRanay's diligent efforts turned this website into a brand. When we asked them how they turned their vision into a reality, they said, "We knew that if we as a nation are depending on the youth for the future then the best way to ensure a bright future is to educate them. It's high time to break the conventional education system rather than focus on practical knowledge and we focused on that only. This step paved our way to success."

Padhle has launched several YouTube channels out of which Padhle Tenthies is one of the most renowned channels for Class 10. Just Padhle which was launched for just Class 9th students also gained immense popularity and one of the highest average views in its segment. In March 2021, they launched 3 channels for Class 11th students in all the 3 streams that are Science, Commerce, and Humanities. With a subscriber base of approximately 500,000 across YouTube, the entire team is working tirelessly to provide quality content.

To take their venture to new heights, the team is looking for interns from all the prestigious colleges in India including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and BITSs. By launching their mobile application, they have also ensured convenient education for the students. Within 60 minutes the application was downloaded by 14000 people.

In March 2021, the company was registered as a private limited company which is no less than a milestone. The co-founders ensured that the startup gets listed as the fastest-growing Ed- Tech venture in the K-12 segment. The sole purpose behind this startup is to eradicate the conventional educational system and replace it with practical knowledge and we all know that Atharva and PRanay won't stop till they achieve their goals.

