Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Brand Post / Pranjal Kamra launches Finology One for millennial investors
brand post

Pranjal Kamra launches Finology One for millennial investors

Finology One will have a collection of expert-crafted platforms like financial planning tool Recipe, learning platform Quest, and equity research tool Ticker.
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Finology One will provide access to three different platforms, that will enable the users to avail themselves of all the essentials of investing- Learning to invest, having a solid financial plan and analysing your stock ideas, at just a small price of 499 per month.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Investing in India is pacing its way into the new age and popular finTech platform Finology is taking the charge. With the mission of making financial planning & investing accessible, Finology has announced the launch of Finology One under an affordable subscription-based model.

An affordable, game-changing subscription, Finology One will provide access to three different platforms, that will enable the users to avail themselves of all the essentials of investing- Learning to invest, having a solid financial plan and analysing your stock ideas, at just a small price of 499 per month.

Talking about the launch, the Founder of Finology, Pranjal Kamra, said, “Financial planning & learning has always been a hassle in India. People have to spend thousands of rupees to learn complicated financial concepts and have a stranger take care of their financial planning. This was a troublesome process for most, and it didn’t even give good results. We wanted to solve this issue once and for all. Finology One can be used effortlessly by anyone – from a beginner to an expert.”

RELATED STORIES

A Finology One account gives unlimited access to three smart platforms that are designed to provide clever solutions to any investor’s most essential needs. With technology-backed smart financial planning & expert recommendations on Recipe, learning important financial concepts on Quest, and analysing stocks on Ticker, Finology One will take care of it all.

Recipe is a clever financial planning tool that helps align investments with individual financial goals. It's an integrated financial planner that aims to empower and turn every investor into a smart investor through its intelligent tools, combined with solid recommendations.

With the financial learning platform Quest, individuals can learn the important concepts of investing & finance with short & crisp courses that have been created considering the reducing attention span of people. With pre-designed learning paths, users can know which course to start with and how to proceed. They can also choose to learn at their own pace. Quest also rewards the users with prestigious BSE Institute & Finology certifications that will definitely boost their professional lives.

Ticker, Finology’s star product, is a new-age equity research tool & stock screener that helps evaluate the fundamentals of stock ideas and provides an independent and insightful stock-picking experience with unique features such as IPO watch, brand search and can also help keep a track of the portfolio of some of the biggest investors.

Additionally, Finology’s product basket also includes the popular brokerage comparison tool, Select and interesting reading material in the form of Finology Blogs and finance magazine Ticker Talks to keep the users updated with all the latest, ongoing & upcoming market trends.

With the introduction of Finology One, Finology is setting its eyes on becoming a must-have ingredient for all, when it comes to investing in India.

Media Contact Details

Vishwa, Finology One, vishwa@finology.in

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Advotalks makes talking to your advocate effortless

Bhiwadi is becoming a promising destination for people working in New Gurgaon

Palava - International city, Indian heart

Easy Way to Know your Commodity Price in Nearby Mandi
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP