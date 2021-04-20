Pranjal Salecha's blog is the best to explore fashion & travel content

Being a blogger isn't just limited to sharing content related to your niche. One has to be extremely creative and confident when one post something. After all, it's the confidence and uniqueness that grabs people's attention to everything. Pranjal Salecha has been winning hearts with her fashion, lifestyle and travel blogging for years now. The Internet knows her as 'The Gulabi Girl' because of her Instagram blog username.

It was more than 4 years ago since Pranjal started blogging. Her fashion designing background helps her in everything in depth about the field. She is up-to-date with the trends and can describe any outfit in details for her followers. Pranjal also makes videos about outfits one can wear for different occasions like festivals, dates, birthday parties or casually. She even conducts interactive sessions with her followers every month, answers their queries on fashion, or gives them beauty or outfit tips.

Another area of interest that holds her followers' attention strongly is her travel pics and videos. Pranjal Salecha has visited many cities and countries so far. She helps people with places to stay or explore if they plan to go to such places. Her posts often save a lot of time for travel bugs like her whenever they plan a trip to a place she has visited.

For Pranjal Salecha, fashion and travel blogging career took lots of efforts and consistency until she became a well-known name. The first risk she took was to quit her job as a wedding planner and freelance fashion designer. Initially, her parents were also not sure of her decision until they saw how happy she is and doing her job well. Numerous beauty and fashion brands started approaching 'The Gulabi Girl' for collaboration, just a few months after her blog went live. She wants to keep doing such amazing content as it makes her extremely happy.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.