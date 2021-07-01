Pratiksha Vashishtha - An aspiring singer who aims to make it big in Bollywood

It is a known fact that the music industry is extremely competitive, and there are a bundle of talents who are touted to be the next big thing. With an unfathomable potential, Pratiksha Vashishtha has time and again proved her prowess as an exceptional singer. The 23-year old is a classically trained singer who began her journey with Hindustani classical music at an age of 8. Since childhood, Pratiksha has been clear about her goal of becoming a playback singer. The immense passion she holds for music saw her complete her bachelor’s and master’s degree in Hindustani Classical Music from SNDT University, Mumbai.

The singer’s further goal is to complete her PhD in music, and she is leaving no stone upturned for it. Pratiksha who bagged her first project at the age of 15 has lent her voice to various films and ads. Additionally, she has sung singles and has crooned for various TV serials and web series. “The experience I gained has helped me in improvising my singing skills. These years of struggle have made me realise my true potential as a singer”, says Pratiksha. Furthermore, the singer revealed that her guru Dr. Meenal Mategaonkar is imbibing the musical skills that she learnt from the Gwalior Kirana Gharana. The teachings have undeniably helped Pratiksha prosper in the field of music.

In her career of more than seven years, Pratiksha Vashishtha has managed to work on a variety of projects with small-screen actors and B-Town celebs. Her longing dream is to work as a Bollywood playback singer. To make her work reach a larger audience, she releases cover songs on her official YouTube channel. Pratiksha’s melodious voice has always hit the right chord, but she feels that a lot is yet to be learned by her. Whether it is any quirky song or a bhajan, Pratiksha Vashishtha has always left her listeners in awe of her voice.

Besides having worked with the biggest music labels in the industry, Pratiksha Vashishtha has been gaining popularity through different music streaming platforms. A lot of her songs have been released on music platforms like Gaana, Spotify, Jio Saavn, Wynk Music and Amazon Music. Her recent work was a music video titled ‘Tera Fitoor’ released by Eros Now Music. The soothing song is indeed a treat to listen to, and the singer will be yet again releasing her second song under Eros Now Music later in August this year. Well, with Pratiksha Vashishtha being signed by Eros Now as a music artist, we are sure that she will weave magic with her tuneful voice. We wish the versatile singer lots of luck with her upcoming music releases.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.