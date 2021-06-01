Preeti Chippa celebrates traditional art through TheBlockArt.com and Rakhiz.com

India, 31st May 2021: Preeti Chhipa, who came up strong against all societal and industry norms to establish her organisations, is currently a successful women entrepreneur running two e-commerce venture - TheBlockArt.com and Rakhiz.com. A block print artist, belonging to a family of long-standing artisans known for their Bagru work, she took a step forward and launched her cultural family business online. In addition to fulfilling her entrepreneurial aspirations, she is also supporting the local women in her community to sell their handiwork through her digital ventures.

TheBlockArt.com is essentially a one-stop shop for everything related to ethnic fashion best suited for India's varied tropical seasons, particularly summers. At TheBlockArt.com, fashion is fluid and ever-changing in style because the brand quickly adapts to the newest trends, to strike a balance with the "evergreen fashion" look. Located in Jaipur and built on the thoughtful initiative to bring the traditional art to the forefront on a global scale, TheBlockArt.com is the creation of skilled textile designers with a long history and legacy in the field of block making and printing.

The e-commerce platform aims at revolutionising the traditional business of selling world-renowned Bagru prints. It has been performing exceptionally in the international market and has a loyal customer base of over 100,000 visitors. TheBlockArt.com also takes the privilege to provide work from home opportunity to approximately 5000-6000 women, by selling their products digitally.

On the other hand, Rakhiz.com is a one-stop shop where people can quickly send their favourite rakhis and rakhi gifts to their loved ones and get them delivered to any location. During Raksha Bandhan festival, it is customary to send rakhi gifts and rakhis to our loved ones who live far away. Aarav Rakhi, the parent organisation of Rakhiz.com offers unrivalled services that make the festival more enjoyable for families. To assist the customers with “Send Rakhi Online” services, the company offers a massive collection and the widest range of traditional and fancy design rakhis.

To keep the traditions alive, Rakhiz.com also offers several warm hearted services like send brother rakhi, kids rakhi, bhaiya-bhabhi rakhi, rakhi pooja thali, rakhi-fruits set on behalf of people whose loved ones live anywhere in the world. Using the service, it is now very simple to buy rakhi and rakhi gifts online and have them delivered to doorstep. Once an online rakhi order is placed, Rakhiz.com takes full responsibility and safety to send the gifts and warm wishes to families living overseas in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia without any shipping charges.

Preeti Chhipa, said “Despite being born into a traditional Rajasthani family, my parents encouraged me to study hard, and I was a bright student from the start. I have an MA in English, an MA in Hindi, a BA, a B.Ed, and an M.Ed, among other degrees. I have a dream to make a significant contribution to the development of my country by allocating a portion of the proceeds from my venture, TheBlockArt.com, towards women's empowerment. Also, Rakhiz.com is a source of livelihood for around 500-600 local women who handcraft rakhis with a focus on worldwide delivery. Last year, our company shipped around 1.5 lakh rakhis globally.”

Preeti is involved in several government missions and has received numerous awards from both the state and central government. She actively supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and provides employment to rural female artists. She has been a champion of the DIGITAL India Initiative, as she launched her own business on online platforms. She recognises the gap in the conventional thinking, carried by the society for womankind and wishes to make a difference in the lives of other young women. She is involved with a number of charitable organisations and non-governmental organisations that help women and has assisted hundreds of girls by providing financial, moral, and psychological support.

