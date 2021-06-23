Preety Panesar is back with a bang - In scenes with Roach Killa

Preety Panesar is a prominent name in the entertainment industry indeed, who exhibits a perfect mix of beauty and brains. PreetyPanesar’s name has been associated in various forms of media namely as a prominent singer, actor as well as a renowned model.

After a small break, Preety Panesar is back again and now she will be seen in the scenes with Roach Killa in her upcoming song ‘Innocent Pyaar’. This is surely going to be a blockbuster song. The song is a beautiful Punjabi rap song which is ‘Traditional’ with high-end music and the video has been shot keeping in mind a very ‘Hollywood’ type of cinematography.

When interviewed with Preety this is what she had to say: “I am very much excited to be back in the scene specifically with Roach Killa who is known for his amazing music production. Roach is very very creative, and I am so glad that I went ahead with this project associating with him. You guys are also going to love the video as its very much Hollywood oriented. Diljot and his team also did an amazing job with the cinematography. I can’t wait for the release hopefully soon as we are in the post-production stage”.

There are a few people who are made for the camera and Preety Panesar is amongst those. Since a kid, she dreamt of becoming an actor, and to fulfil her dream, she left no stone unturned in becoming one also. Over the years, due to her talent, determination and hard-work, Preety did get a chance to work in various digital and Tv commercials or even in different short films.

Apart from acting Preety did have other hidden talents such as singing. However, Preety did not want to hide this talent any longer, and wanted to come out to showcase it. Since a child, she has been enjoying singing and now she is officially labelled as one.

Apart from her qualities and talents, Preety is also an avid reader, as she feels it is her escape from the modern hustle-bustle. Preety is indeed an independent and wild soul, who loves trying out new things, be it either trying out new places to eat or travel. That is not it, she also a big sports freak, and enjoys playing multiple sports. Photography is another of her passion, which she keeps with herself when she travels.

Preety’s Journey so far

When we talk about her journey, we can say it is not less than a movie story, which is full of ups, downs but more importantly learnings. Throughout her life, she has been a very satisfied person who has always taken one day at a time.

It was in 2009, when she won the whooping title of Miss Uganda, which made her start her journey of being a model. Then, she went on to participate in Miss India Worldwide and managed to make it to top 10.

She is indeed a ‘Stage Baby’ and God has been kind to her. She has performed on various platforms along with multiple musicians such as Sunidhi Chauhan, Shankar Ehsan Loy etc.

It was in 2020, when she released her very first Punjabi Single - Doubt. From there till now, there Is no stopping indeed. We surely cannot wait for her new song, which is going to be a bang on indeed.

