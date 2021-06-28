Prepp launches free crash course for UPSC Prelims 2021

Each year, nearly a million candidates belonging to diverse economic and educational backgrounds appear for the UPSC civil services exam. To help such budding civil service aspirants pursue their dream, Prepp has launched Free 3 months Crash Course for UPSC Prelims 2021.

The crash course covers the whole syllabus of UPSC CSE Prelims comprehensively along with providing the students with 5 high-quality, full-length mock-tests. It covers not only the static portion of the syllabus but also the dynamic section of current affairs. The course includes answer-writing sessions and MCQ practice tests every day, and essay-writing sessions every week. These sessions help the students rectify their mistakes as well as boosts their confidence. The tutors of the course make sure that the students can revise through the lessons quickly by sharing all the study materials and notes through Prepp’s Telegram channel and over the mail. Moreover, the course covers the CSAT as well, making it a complete package for all the aspirants, that too free of cost.

Top Features of the Prepp UPSC Prelims 2021 Crash Course

● All-Inclusive Online Course - Completely free, easily accessible - anytime, anywhere online sessions

● Expert Faculty - Top educators and comprehensive discussions.

● Evaluate Your Preparation - Daily answer writing and MCQ practice.

● Clear Your Doubts- Topic-wise doubt clearing sessions every Sunday and weekly essay writing

● Track Your Performance - Full length mock test series

● Quick Revision - PDFs of all the lecture notes available on Telegram and registered email ID.

The first batch got concluded in June 2021 and was a huge success amongst the aspirants with 30,000+ registrations. Arpit Singh, a UPSC aspirant who joined this crash course and has already appeared for UPSC interview twice says, “Very solid course for thorough revision before prelims.The notes are amazing - easily understandable and relevant to exam.”

Why Prepp?

Every year lakhs of students start preparing for jobs and entrance examinations after graduation to ensure employment in the government sector. Be it banking or teaching or the civil services, each of these examinations demand a certain rigour and preparation from its candidates. Prepp understands this and the importance of time for all the sincere candidates, thus it provides easy, hassle-free, and relevant information about all the government exams and recruitments. It is an extensive search engine which follows the principles of relevance and minimalism.

The first thing that any user notices after reaching the webpage is the simple and minimalistic approach, not to mention the easy availability of all the relevant details. Prepp harbors every significant detail from application to syllabus and from preparation to results and cutoffs. It even provides free practice papers, answer keys, and question analysis to its users. All of these are accessible to anyone- students, parents, tutors, etc. with just a simple and free registration. The platform curates tips and tricks for each section of the exams from the toppers and experts and provides the most helpful strategies to the students.

Prepp team makes sure to go through and double-check every information before publishing it for the users. They also provide precise steps and guidelines regarding each stage of the exam. It ensures that the users don’t miss any deadline or latest updates. All the registered users get regular notifications about the updates and the deadlines. Another great feature is its support team. A team of experts is available 24x7 to solve the queries of the students. The students can comment or mail their questions and they get clarified at the earliest.

“There are thousands of government exams being conducted throughout the year, and it is quite taxing for aspirants to keep pace with the information regarding these exams. Prepp solves this problem by providing all exam related information like dates, application process, eligibility, syllabus, exam pattern along with previous year papers, mock tests and study material, all in one user friendly interface that is very easy to navigate, making Prepp a one-stop destination for everything related to Government exams and recruitments in India.” said Nishit Kumar, Lead Content, Prepp.

