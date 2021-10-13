Prerna Tamrakar of INIFD West Delhi showcased at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

The young student designer from INIFD West Delhi, PRERNA TAMRAKAR, one of the selected student Designers from Inter National Institute of Fashion Design (INIFD), the largest network of Design Institutes showcased her designer collection at INIFD Launchpad during the very prestigious FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on 10th October 2021.

INIFD is the only student body that gives its students an opportunity to showcase at India’s most coveted fashion week. Prerna is a student of INIFD West Delhi Centre in Naraina, one of the premium centres of INIFD, which offers focused training in Fashion and Interior Design.

While INIFD is presenting the most sought-after show INIFD GenNext at Lakme Fashion Week for the last 30 seasons and now for the last 6 seasons, INIFD has been providing its fashion design students with a direct chance to showcase from their Class Desks to the Ramps and Interior Design students get a direct chance to design sets of designer shows, at the prestigious Lakme Fashion Week where eminent Designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Tarun Tahiliani, JJ Valaya, Rajesh Pratap Singh to name a few, unveil their collections.

PRERNA TAMRAKAR’s showcased her solo collection 'Manobha' at INIFD Launchpad, at the finale day of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, the premier fashion and lifestyle event of India along with the other INIFD student Designers. Her collection was based on reversible and convertible concepts, the best solution for time consumption. The human mind rejects monotony when forced for too long as the contrast adds to the variety and creates interest. Life gets exciting with Contrast - intangible ingredient.

The collection was a clever play with shades of brown and khaki for the reversible, convertible creations that had a surprise element in each garment. Peplum shorts and pleated cropped blouses, jackets, figure-hugging dresses, colour blocking, corsets and midis, showed their dual uses, thus offering a two-in-one ensemble. Keeping the old essence of travelling and catering to the current scenario in mind, she juxtaposed the pre and post-Covid situation with a small village from Orissa i.e., Pipli.

Ms Avneet Grover - Centre Director INIFD West Delhi, congratulated the student Prerna Tamrakar and said that the Hi-tech Centre at INIFD West Delhi provides state of the art facilities, activities and myriad opportunities to the INIFD students. This is a big platform for the students where they can showcase their talent and skills. The fashion and Interior Design industry are growing rapidly in India and bringing new opportunities for budding designers. Our holistic, extraordinary and adaptable academics enable our students to explore experiential learning opportunities.

Prerna was selected for the INIFD Launchpad at Lakme Fashion Week during ‘The Design Festival’ which is a unique and exclusive platform, where eminent jury members select INIFD Fashion and Interior design students from pan India.

10 student designers, 5 from Fashion & 5 from Interior, were selected from over 5000 entries received from INIFD students pan India. RISE Worldwide selected students from 75 premium Centres of INIFD from India. A jury comprising top Fashion Designers like Raghavendra Rathore, Leena Singh, Anavila Misra, Suneeta Shanker, K.H. Radharaman, and top Interior designers like Nain Belliappa, Ar. Suvrita Bhardwaj, Gayathri Padmam, Noopur Shah, and Disha Bhavsar, Media heads like Shefalee Vasudev, and TV & OTT personality Neeraj Gaba selected one Fashion & one Interior winner from each of the 5 zones.

Selected student fashion designers were groomed by Design experts - Daniel Franklin & Neeraj Gaba to showcase their breath-taking collections at The INIFD Launchpad and selected student interior designers were mentored by Design experts - Bikram Singh & Baneet Marwah for set designing at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week.

These INIFD student designers are lucky to have learnt the techniques of Fashion & Design art at INIFD under the able mentorship of names like Manish Malhotra, Ashley Rebello, and Twinkle Khanna. INIFD is the only design institute in India that presents 2 shows at Lakmé Fashion Week & also provides a platform to its students to showcase at World Famous London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week.

Over the years, INIFD has established a strong global presence and has emerged as one of the leading and largest chains of design Institutes that has been instrumental in revolutionizing the entire field of Design education.

Keeping in sync with today's rapidly changing dynamics of the design world, INIFD West Delhi, provides students exposure and guidance through educational tours, industrial visits, seminars, workshops, guest lectures by eminent fashion & interior designers. Annual passing out fashion shows and interior exhibitions prepare the students by nurturing their talents. Our qualified and experienced faculty mentors the young aspirants of all levels for the global design industry.

