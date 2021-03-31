Price comparison expert TripIndicator champions budget-friendly family fun

New Delhi, Delhi, India & London, United Kingdom – Business Wire India

With Easter and the summer holidays just around the corner, it looks like this years’ festivities are likely to be a little different. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused many people to rethink their plans, pursuing cultural activities, sightseeing tours, day trips, and adventures outdoors in 2021.

Many favourite tourist venues have adopted special precautions to help limit the spread of Covid-19, but the challenge is therefore not safety but finding the right family day out at the right price. TripIndicator is a new price comparison site ideal for tourists, day-trippers and families who want to have fun and stay safe.

Tripindicator.com can help customers save time by ensuring they find their dream getaway activities with just a few clicks. With locations in Europe, the USA, Asia and Middle East, users can choose everything from city boat tours to exciting off-road tours and winery day trips, as well as action-packed safaris.

Some of the major benefits for day-trippers with new price comparison website Tripindicator.com include:





• As the first ever dedicated price comparison website for days out activities, the platform works alongside some of the leading companies globally - including Viator, Tiqets, GetYourGuide, Klook and Civitatis.

• Global focus – instead of focusing on just one country or region, TripIndicator also has a truly global focus, with activities around the world to enjoy.

• TripIndicator features more than 20 categories to make finding the ideal family day out activities and experiences easier than ever before.

• Unique – TripIndicator focuses on activities and adventures rather than hotels and resorts. This makes the platform ideally placed to help customers who want to plan the trip of a lifetime!

In addition to supporting global travellers, TripIndicator also provides a much-needed boost to the ailing tourist industry, as it grapples with the realities of a post-Covid world. Featured adventures include line-skilling jaunts to key tourist spots including golden triangle packages in India, alongside new and exciting attractions in key global locations such as Goa, New Delhi and Mumbai. TripIndicator also unlocks fantastic theatre shows, private museum tours, water sports adventures and open-top bus tours around the world. The site even provides access to walking tour maps of many of the most popular holiday destinations, as well as tourist attraction maps which help make discovering a new city or explore hidden gems of city.

TripIndicator is the brainchild of founder Reddy Yattapu of the London-based Smooth Move Consultancy.

“There are lots of websites designed for flights, hotels and car rentals,” says Reddy. “But there isn’t one which enables families and tourists to find price comparisons on thousands of sightseeing and tourist-attractions, day trips and activities.”

“TripIndicator has brought all of this together by comparing the leading travel activity provider websites and will be adding more as time goes by. The platform is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison sites.”

Find out more about the company and its many opportunities for adventure at the official website https://www.tripindicator.com.

