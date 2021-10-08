Priya shah the match maker received award with top known world celebrities

HBW News recently announced an award show for the best in the field’s contributors. Eminent names were facilitated for their contribution to the society, few award winners were

Barack Obama, for achievement in Politics, Peace and Governance

Jeff Bezos, Founder of Amazon for achievement in eCommerce sector for Best Ecommerce Company

Cristiano Ronaldo, for his exemplary contribution to sports

Byju Raveendran, Founder of Byju’s for achievement in the EdTech sector

And making India proud with her mention was Priya Shah The Matchmaker who won this Global Achievers Awards for her unmatched contribution in the field of matchmaking.

Matchmaking today is much different from what we imagine or have thought of. It is not an easy task, it involves a lot of hard work not only from one side but both sides.

There is a lot of room for continuous creativity, keen innovations and above all integrity towards this pious responsibility.

Netflix series Indian Matchmaking was first offered to Priya Shah The Matchmaker but abiding by her confidentiality rules, she refused to hand out the details of her elite clients.

With her kitty full of awards like Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Award, Century Best Matchmaker Award 2015, Nari Ratna Award 2011, The Mother Teresa excellence Award, Priya Shah is unbeatable in the field of matchmaking.

She has a keen eye for detail and makes both ends meet while ensuring exposure to different cultures and ideas that aid in the transformation of several notions and perceptions.

Priya Shah The Matchmaker is a brand name for elite matchmaking services now. Being digitally active, her methods are not stereotyped but a trendsetter in her field of premium matchmaking. Her involvement in each project always ensures that the partnership of equals who are looking to forge a life-long relationship that will enrich their lives is duly addressed.

Being nominated for The Global Achievers Awards was surely a recommendation worth mentioning but emerging as a winner speaks volumes about how she is different from others.

Priya Shah The Matchmaker always pays emphasis on a win-win situation for both sides, providing a match that suits their requirement for religions, body types, cultural backgrounds, political beliefs, lifestyle choices, and extracurricular activities.

Society today is a mix of tradition and modernity, with young elites collaborating with parents during the entire matchmaking journey. When it comes to the elite, their needs are unique.

Breaking the barriers of online dating or going at it the old-fashioned way and is extremely time-consuming and frustrating, disheartening, and exhausting.

She has a knack for detail and ensures that all her associates remember their special days with the same amount of love and dedication that she puts in.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.