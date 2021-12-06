Priyanka Girotra: How to prepare for a stock market correction

Whenever people hear about a stock market correction, they begin to fear the worst. However, a stock market correction is a more frequent phenomenon than most newbie investors think. Corrections can always be around the corner and investors should always be prepared to tackle the situation. Generally speaking, the stock market enters a correction every time there is something major happening around us and the investors decide to put a pause. In fact, there have been 27 corrections in the S&P 500 since World War II in the U.S market, with an average decline in the index of 13.7%. Moreover, according to the expert financial advisors, corrections should be seen as a potential reset to the market.

In simple words, a market correction is a pullback and it is considered a correction whenever there is a decline of 10% in the stock market from its 52-week high price. This moderate decline (10%-20%) in the value of a market index or the price of an individual asset is a short-term move that can last from a few weeks to a few months. Market data shows that since World War II, S&P 500 corrections have taken four months on average to rise to their former highs.

Spending considerable years in the Indian Banking sector, Priyanka Girotra, an HDFC Bank Manager, shares the strategies to prepare for a market correction.

Even though people tend to confuse between a market correction and a bear market, both the terms are quite distinguished from each other and cannot be used interchangeably. A bear market is a deeper decline than a market correction wherein the decline is more than 20% in a market. Generally, after running its course, a market correction recovers and starts heading upwards but, sometimes, corrections do turn into a bear market. As a matter of fact, five market corrections have turned into bear markets since 1974. A great example of this is the Great Recession when a correction in October 2007 turned into a bear market over the course of about a year following fears of incorporation of the long-term economic impact of the real estate bubble into the U.S. stock market. So, it is important to know about your course of action if there is any sign of correction in a market.

The experts agree on the point that a diversified and disciplined approach is the key to staying well when there is an ongoing correction. Investors should take a step back and concentrate on understanding the economic reasons behind the correction. If the economic developments are changing the broader stock market, they should expect an extended market correction and start preparing accordingly. Instead of selling assets off the bat, they should focus on adjusting their financial plan to eliminate the prospect of selling.

At the same time, if there is a threat of impending correction, you should be taking proactive steps with your investments before the correction begins to take shape. Investors should focus on their portfolios and adopt an allocation strategy that suits their financial goals and risk tolerance. In contrast to changing your portfolio during the correction, you must allocate time beforehand to prepare your portfolio for the market correction. Market corrections, more often, make novice investors aware of their risk tolerance. But, they should always wait for the recovery before taking any steps regarding their portfolios.

To make it through a market dip, investors should ensure that they have sufficient cash in hand. It will allow you to buy more when the prices will drop and to take advantage of the dip. In addition, to stay safe during a correction, you should reevaluate your risk profile and make regular adjustments irrespective of your performance in the market.

Benchmark indices in the Nifty and Sensex have fallen as much as 8 percent from their all-time highs last month and now the growing threat of the Omicron variant is making the scenario even worse. Among the uncertainties, the experts are in a debate about whether the market will fall further into a bear zone or start recovering. In fact, they are quite unsure if the short-term fall is over or not. The Indian stock markets have not seen a correction since March 2020. So, there is indeed a long-due market correction. In such a scenario, investors take a wait & watch approach and follow all the precautions to beat out the market correction.

