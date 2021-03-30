Priyanka Saha to change future of production houses through Thought Factory

After the massive blow the world suffered in 2020 in the form of the pandemic, Priyanka Saha, the founding partner of Thought Factory, is promising to make the new normal easier to deal with for clients and partners.

Throughout the pandemic, Thought Factory has helped their clients maintain their presence on social and the digital media through digital advertisements, in form of attractive and engaging animations and motion graphics. They have also provided their clients with CSR films and presentations, so that the people may know the kind and humanitarian work that their clients have been involved in before and during the pandemic. As the world prepares to open up once again, Thought Factory has decided to spring into action and fast track their clients’ dominance on the social media by providing engaging and unique creative contents.

Amidst their customers, Thought Factory was well known for their unique ability to provide customized solutions. In 2021, Priyanka Saha promises to take that a notch higher and provide solutions that are not only customized for Thought Factory’s clients, but also follows the guides and norms put forth by both, the State and the Central Government. Thought Factory team is pulling up their socks and suiting up to provide their clients a safe and unique working experience.

Post lockdown, Thought Factory has already provided event solutions for their clients in Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and other parts of India and is hoping to help more clients realize the solutions to their needs.

Following the norms, Thought Factory has also started doing photoshoots for their clients so that their clients’ digital and print media presence stays unaltered in these times of turmoil and uncertainty. Priyanka hopes that through Thought Factory, people will be able to get back in track and restart their lives in a safe, new and positive way.

Very soon, Thought Factory is planning to start working on other forms of media productions like music videos and films. Priyanka is of the belief that this initiative by Thought Factory would help the artists and the musicians and singers of the country regain their step in the industry and in turn, help the industry bounce back to its former glory.

All in all, it might be said that Thought Factory is ready and rearing to take on 2021, as the new normal takes root in the post-pandemic world.

