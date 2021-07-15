Producer Guruji Kailashraigar shares how time management is important in showbiz

Time Management is considered being an important element in showbiz. The person who works or is willing to work in the entertainment industry needs to know how to manage time efficiently. As this industry has the power to consume you to the core. Therefore, to maintain the balance of personal and professional life one needs to be extremely particular about the time.

Guruji Kailashraigar, a well-known producer recently spoke about how hard it is to survive and believes that a person should know the art of managing time if he/she wants to sustain in the industry. He thinks highly of the people who give value to time and believes if you value time, it will value you as well. The amazing producer thinks time management helps to maintain balance in personal and professional life.

Producer Guruji Kailashraigar is not just into the entertainment industry but also considered being a business magnet in the gold industry. He is also a philanthropist who gives away half of his earnings to charity. In the current pandemic situation, he was one of those people who came forward in helping many people by doing things that could only help others.

The entrepreneur turned producer is doing marvels in the entertainment industry with his recent work. The producer is currently looking for the perfect script for his upcoming project on OTT. He has been unstoppable even during the pandemic. I am fighting the situation by being as much productive as I can. Working on scripts with writers, finalising projects and so many things that otherwise are difficult to do in our busy lives”, said Kailashraigar. For his future projects, The talented filmmaker is planning to make a documentary to make people aware of the issues faced by the common man in their day-to-day lives.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content