Producer Sam Fernandes intents to bring theatre-like experience at home

Since this global pandemic has started, the way of entertainment has been shifted from theatres to OTT platforms. Today people prefer OTT platforms over theatres if given a choice. These new platforms have made us comfortable as it works according to us at a minimal cost. People are more interested in streaming platforms, which are a development for the entertainment industry, and it almost feels as if we are frightened to grow along with it for a particular generation.

Prior to the invention of television, the only source of such entertainment was theatre, which eventually gave way to satellite channels. However, there has been an increase in internet platforms in recent years, which is viewed as a new idea. Sam Fernandes talking about these OTT platforms said, “After creating multiple projects over the course of my life I feel that this pandemic has created a space for OTT platforms and with everything that is going on we need to embrace this.”

He further added, “ It is sad to see what has happened to the state as a result of the pandemic, but rather than covering, we must rise up and embrace what is in front of us. There is no doubt that we loved the cinematic experience where we enjoyed going to the movies, eating popcorn, and watching movies with friends and strangers alike. Those memories can never be taken away from us. With this in mind, the country's entertainment is collaborating with streaming services, allowing us to share the same experience with our friends and family at home."

Sam Fernandes talking about how people in the industry are cooperating with each other said, “As an artist and a producer it is amazing to see people working together to connect and create with the audience and critics so that they are able to enjoy movies and shows inside their personal bubble.”

