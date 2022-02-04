Producer Shubham Mathur’s channel “Raahii Films” has gained a massive viewership

As W. Edwards Deming once said, “Innovation comes from the producer – not from the customer”.

We are well aware of the fact that the entertainment industry has been rapidly growing and expanding in the last few years. From traditional mediums, it has also diverted its attention to digital sources and resources. YouTube is one of the most celebrated and consumed forms of media these days. Many of us spend hours after hours on YouTube watching videos, series, songs, etc. to entertain and relax. One such entertainment channel is Raahii Films by Shubham Mathur. Shubham Mathur is a versatile and ambitious producer who believes in a famous quote by Dino De Laurentiis, “If no producer, no movie.”

Raahii Films has over 245k subscribers with more than 20,490,041 views to date. The channel is a powerhouse of successful videos and series. Now, they are back with another series ‘Types of Indian Doctors 2’ that portrays the lives of doctors comically while also depicting their ups and downs. Shubham Mathur, who produced this series, is considered and listed amongst the top producers. Within a few weeks, it gained massive viewership surpassing everyone’s expectations.

Shubham established 'Raahii Films' in 2017 to produce content to enthrall and entertain his audience. In addition, he has collaborated with Hitesh Sachdeva as a producer. His first ever video as a producer, 'Types of People on the Road’, received a large number of views in less than 24 hours of its release. It garnered over 50,000 views in 24 hours and was the most exhilarating experience for the whole team. Thus far, the YouTube channel 'Raahii Films' has uploaded about 64 videos obtaining hundreds and thousands of views. The channel's content demonstrates and identifies the standard of living of today's generation. People love the channel and its content due to its fun representation. Last year, Shubham founded The Gyan TV for educating the audience.

Producer Shubham Mathur states, “Ever since the pandemic and the increasing prevalence of digitalization, there has been a considerable increase in demand for the consumption of interacting and relatable online content. Hence, we are concentrating on producing intriguing, fascinating and entertaining content concerning the general public. Our highly talented and efficient team works throughout the day to provide for the audience’s needs. I am happy and excited with the amount of appreciation this series has received and hope to keep delivering content without lowering the set bar.”