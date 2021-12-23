Professional Lawyer turned Entrepreneur is changing the face of skin care market

Roopayur, was established in January 2021 and co-founded by Gangotri Singh, a practitioner lawyer. Physically Incubated by CIIE.CO Smart seed, built at IIM Ahemdabad, the cosmetic brand provides natural skincare products that give guaranteed results. Roopayur offers customised skin products as demanded by specific skin types — dry skin, oily skin or sensitive skin. The company delivers the products pan India to the doorstop on time and all the products are available online.

The products are Made in India, made for India by hands so that the essence is delivered to the customer. This company is certified by AYUSH, the Government of India, and has GMP certified (a WHO certification). The products are highly regarded and made up of purely natural ingredients. Roopayur offers you products based on your preferences and is highly sensitive about the problems you have faced in the past if any.

Though it is said that women use most of the skincare products, in the case of Roopayur, it is not at all true. The products offered by them have become a part of a household routine. To be specific, the youth is using the product in a higher proportion. When Roopayur was asked about it, they said, “It is because we provide customised skin routines, we are not just selling or offering the product but we are giving routine plan according to the skin of the customer.” Roopayur has become one of the most demanded skincare products in less than a year.

Roopayur started its operation in 2021 January. Roopayur provides customers with unique customised skin routine plans. Roopayur is focused on securing the customer’s skin from the pollutants that cause harm. The company provides products for hair, face, etc. The products that Roopayur offers are carefully based on the customer’s skin portfolio.

The products are highly researched and developed. The product ingredients used in the product manufacturing are organic and personally looked at by Gangotri Singh. The company shows high dedication and passion to their work, and they make sure that only authentic and genuine products are delivered to the customers. The products offered are pocket friendly and easy to use. A few products that Roopayur offers are Roopayur Anti Acne facewash, Roopayur, Roopayur Bacne oil, r, Roopayur Skin Healing Combo etc. The variety of products that they offer can be viewed on their website.

Roopayur is also associated with NGO name Inspire India where a part of sales is shared for education welfare program of underprivileged children

