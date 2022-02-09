Professional Utilities is making professional services affordable and simple

Professional Utilities is a Delhi-based FinTech startup offering a wide range of professional services to thousands of businesses and individuals across Pan-India. It was founded by two friends - Abhishek Yadav and Sahil Singh to bring all professional services onto a single platform. The duo focused on developing a service experience that allowed entrepreneurs to start and manage a business easily.

Some of their most popular services are Company Registration, Tax Filing, Trademark Registration, Corporate Compliances, Business Licenses, Government Registrations, Accounting & Bookkeeping, Government Tenders and many more. There are more than 200 services which are generally offered by professionals like CA, CS, Lawyer, CMA, and others. In other words, they are a professional company that helps businesses with professional services, taxation, and regulatory compliance.

Abhishek, the co-founder of Professional Utilities, said: "Our mission is to provide the best service experience. Client satisfaction is our top priority, and we offer a full refund (no questions

asked!) if they are not satisfied with our services. Professional Utilities also doesn't charge any hidden fee because we care more about client satisfaction over just making money."

Professional Utilities has an existing client base of thousands of businesses and individuals in India. Their clients include Reliance, MamaEarth, ClearDekho, Esri India, etc. The clients seem to be very happy with their service and offerings as the average Google rating is 4.9/5 based on hundreds of feedbacks.

Sahil adds that awareness and information are of utmost importance. "One of the key problems that entrepreneurs face is not having clarity on the nature of the service they want. We educate our clients by providing quality guidance and proper assistance throughout the process after learning about their business, circumstances and exact requirements. Many aspects of our business are dependent on the government departments, and sometimes it becomes difficult to convince clients due to delays from the department side." said Sahil Singh, Co-Founder, Professional Utilities.

While most professional service providers focus on a particular niche, Professional Utilities aims to provide all corporate services under one roof, which is their tagline - "One-Stop Corporation Solution." Speaking about the expertise over various verticals, Abhishek said: "Wehave in-house professionals for each department like Chartered Accountant for Tax and Accounting, Lawyer for Legal drafting, Company Secretary for Compliances and many more. With the expertise of all domains, we are providing comprehensive business solutions to our clients- all at one place!"

For a business to flourish in this era, a suitable business partner is necessary. Talking about the core values and principles of Professional Utilities, the founders told us that they believe in building long-term relationships with clients, employees, and other stakeholders. For a new business, registration is just the beginning of a journey. The timely compliances, tax filings, business licenses, financial management, govt registrations, and a future-proof vision makes it run well in the future.

The FinTech market is huge and holds space for multiple players. Professional Utilities aims to be the most client-centric service provider in India, and they plan to make their website - the largest online hub of information for entrepreneurs and professionals. "This is the best time for startups as the government is launching various schemes and initiatives to support the startup ecosystem as the MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy. We are also contributing in strengthening the ecosystem by providing high-quality service at the most affordable price in the market," added Abhishek Yadav.

Professional Utilities has shown great commitment to its clients and invests heavily in technology to serve clients better. Their approach to keeping clients' interests above everything else has helped them grow a strong client base across India within a few years of existence. Their growth rate suggests a huge potential for their leadership in the professional services industry.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.