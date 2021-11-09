Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pros And Cons Of Mobile Payment Explained by iPaytotal

The financial system has changed rapidly due to technological advancement. Payments evolved from the use of tokens, and today, we celebrate mobile payment.

Meanwhile, mobile payments are payments done using digital devices. Lately, the number of people using mobile payments has increased significantly.

Mobile payment allows you to pay for goods and services without carrying physical cash in your bag or wallet. It is indeed good, but despite its positivity, every technological innovation has its fair share of negativity. But it appears that firms like ipaytotal are working hard to remove most cons linked to mobile payments. Let's take a look!

Pros of mobile payment

When mobile payment functions the way it is designed, it is comfortable and reliable. Now, let's see other benefits of Mobile payment.

Secured

The mobile payment app does not send nor store your card information when you fill in your card details. The app verifies the information you provided with your financial institution.

A token is used to represent your information. Every transaction is made using that token, which makes it difficult for hackers to get your card information from mobile apps.

In addition, if your phone is missing or stolen by a thief, you are sure that your financial information won't be compromised as it would require your biometric authentication or password to get it.

Fast and comfortable.

All you need to make your payment is your mobile device. Usually, mobile transactions take less than 10 minutes to conclude. However, the only delay with a mobile transaction may be because of network issues. Aside from that, mobile payments are fast.

Wide acceptability

Most retail traders accept mobile payments, especially in the urban areas, even in some rural areas. As a matter of fact, both local and international businesses prefer mobile payment because of the comfort it offers.

Store rewards

Many of the mobile wallets allow you to store reward cards or loyalty. When you purchase items using mobile phones, it would automatically connect the reward program with your purchase. And you will benefit from the reward program.

Cons of Mobile payment

Despite the security, comfort, and ease that comes with mobile payment. There are still some shortcomings, and they include:

Trackability

There is a digital record for every transaction done, making it easier for hackers to know your financial Worth. Although the descriptions are not displayed publicly, they are scared of hackers.

Restricts Payment

All transactions are done with the aid of a mobile phone or a digital device like a smartwatch. When the phone is stolen, faulty, damaged, or when the battery is down, you cannot pay for goods purchased or services rendered. So, you become handicapped.

Support

Mobile payment is designed with NFC technology, and not all phones support the technology making it not accessible to all. However, this may affect a few devices because mobile payment sites try as much as possible to make their platform accessible from any device.

Conclusion

This mobile payment system is enjoyable and convenient if only it performs at optimum. Besides, the pros of mobile payments outweigh the cons. More so, top mobile payment platforms are devising strategies to reduce every loophole.

Finally, ipaytotal is a reliable partner that can help with all forms of payment systems to enhance your business.

 

