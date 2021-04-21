Protect your savings with a Bajaj Finance online FD

Individuals looking to grow their savings are facing a rare dilemma, these days. Lower discretionary spends in the background of a struggling economy, job layoffs, and pay cuts have necessitated households with short-term liquidity needs to consider making investments, to grow their savings.

Investing in market-linked instruments is rife with risks, which can be seen as the S&P Sensex falling by nearly 4567 points from February’s high of 52,516 points. Currently, average interest rates offered by fixed deposit range between 2% and 4%, which means you earn very low returns.

For those looking for a balance of attractive returns and safety of deposit, Bajaj Finance online FD can be a great option. Read on to know why.

• Highest safety of investment

Probably the first factor one should consider before investing your money is the risk involved to earn the returns. Fixed deposit is arguably the safest option in today’s times of market volatilities, as returns are not dependent on market forces. Your return rate is fixed and does not change under any circumstances.

Along with no effect of market fluctuations, you can expect highest safety of deposit with ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. These are the highest ratings in their respective categories, which indicate utmost safety of your deposit with assurance of timely payouts.

Thus, you can gain attractive returns on your deposit, as compared to FDs offered by other banks and NBFCs. To help you understand the returns you gain, let’s assume an amount of Rs. 30,00,000 for 5 years, in a Bajaj Finance FD and choose to get payout at maturity. Here’s how your returns will vary, basis different customer category.

Note: ROI in the above calculator may vary upto 4 bps with the actual rates offered

As you can see, the returns offered by Bajaj Finance are one of the best in the industry. You can also calculate the returns on your investment using the easy online FD interest calculator.

• Flexible investment options

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit offers flexibility not only in the amount and tenor of investment, but also in the ways to invest. One can start investing with just Rs. 25,000, going all the way up to Rs. 5 crore in a single FD.

You can also choose the tenor of your investment between 12 and 60 months, and also the frequency of payout. If you’re looking for payouts at frequent intervals, you can choose from the option of monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual, depending on your liquidity needs. You also get the option of choosing Systematic Deposit Plan, which lets you start saving on a monthly basis with deposits starting just Rs. 5000.

• Choice to go paperless

You do not have to go through the trouble of physically completing the paperwork through a company representative or by visiting the branch. Investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD is a paperless process, and you can invest within a few minutes, from the comfort of your home. You just need to be an Indian citizen and aged 18 years or above.

What’s more, non-senior citizens can get the benefit of an additional rate benefit of 0.10% on investing online, through the Bajaj Finserv website.

You can choose to take a loan against your fixed deposit if you need money during the tenor of FD – just in case of an emergency requirement. You can also partially withdraw funds from your FD before the tenor ends or withdraw the money completely any time after the minimum lock-in period of 3 months. Liquidity is one of the most important factors to be considered before making a long-term investment.

• Attractive interest rates

In addition to the above benefits, the FD interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance are one of the highest in the industry. Non-senior citizen can get rate of interest of 7% on the FD with an additional benefit of 0.10%, if you invest online through the Bajaj Finserv website. Senior citizens enjoy a bonus of 0.25%, regardless of their chosen mode of investment.

Here’s a look at these latest fixed deposit rates for non-senior citizens investing offline.

Table

For non-senior citizens choosing to invest online through the Bajaj Finserv website, there is an additional rate benefit of 0.10%.

Table

Additionally, senior citizens get a rate benefit of 0.25%, regardless of the mode of investment they choose. Here’s a look at the latest FD interest rates offered to senior citizens investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit.

Table

Thus, for those looking for a steady growth of savings, Bajaj Finance online FD can be the best investment avenue during these times. Make a smart choice with Bajaj Finance FD and make your savings grow. For those planning to stay invested for the longer haul in the stock market, Bajaj Finance FD can be a great option for diversifying your investments too.

