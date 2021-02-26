Protein Day 2021: Nutrition organisations support Right To Protein initiative

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

Marico’s Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks, Good Food Institute India (GFI India) and Soy Food Promotion & Welfare Association (SFPWA), along with brands such as BVeg, SoyVita, Sonic Biochem, Maa Soy, Biryas and NutraFactri have been onboarded as ‘Supporters’ to the Right To Protein initiative, which introduced the first Protein Day on February 27 last year. This year (2021), along with the announcement of the theme of ‘Powering With Plant Protein’, Right To Protein has also received overwhelming support from industry leaders and subject matter experts to increase protein awareness and drive adequate protein consumption.

“Unlike vitamins and minerals, macronutrients such as protein have long been ignored in our daily meals. An average consumer is unaware of protein-rich food sources that can help them meet their daily requirement. So, as we approach Protein Day 2021, we have joined the Right To Protein initiative as a supporter to lend our expertise to drive awareness of the need for protein and protein-rich foods in India. We believe there is a need to drive this awareness about the benefits and availability of foods that are rich in protein – especially those foods that meet the varying preferences and palates of the Indian diaspora,” says Dr Sudhakar Mhaskar, Chief Technology Officer, Research and Development, Marico Limited.

Earlier this month, the initiative shared that this year’s theme will help shine the spotlight on plant-based sources of protein – as an accessible, affordable, acceptable and versatile source that is often ignored in a country with declining per capita protein consumption in both urban (4 percent) and rural (11 percent) areas[1]. Additionally, with India’s sizeable population of flexitarians – those who prefer a vegetarian diet while still enjoying meat in moderation, plant-based protein will be instrumental in meeting their daily protein requirements. Protein Day 2021 aims to grow the knowledge of citizens about different types of sources and their importance in daily meals for better overall nutrition and health.

“Food manufacturers, retailers, food service partners have the biggest responsibility to put good quality products in the market, which is nutritionally balanced along with the great taste”, says Akanksha Ghai, Co-founder, BVeg Foods. “As an alternate protein company, we are guided by two basic principles in fulfilling this responsibility – access to healthy, sustainable sources of protein and awareness around its benefits. Therefore, we are completely mission-aligned with Right To Protein’s efforts in educating consumers around the importance of this macronutrient,” she added.

“The Right To Protein Initiative, by bringing together stakeholders from various sectors within the industry, is paving way for food producers to play an important role in tackling nutritional deficiencies through solutions such as promoting transparent nutrition labelling and protein fortified foods or increasing accessibility to high quality plant-based sources like soy”, says K. Sarat Chandra Kumar, President, Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association (SFPWA). “There is tremendous potential to improve the nutritional status of both urban and rural population in India, especially when it comes to macronutrient nutrition,” he opined.

In 2020, Right To Protein launched India’s first Protein Day to draw public attention, raise awareness, and educate Indians on the significance and importance of consuming proteins in their everyday diets. Several like-minded citizens, organizations, nutritionists, food industry experts, and brands joined the movement last year to raise awareness on protein sufficiency in the country including U.S. Soybean Export Council, Poultry Federation of India, Assocom Institute of Bakery Technology & Management, NutriTech Consulting Services, LabelBlind and Nmami Life by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal among others.

About Right To Protein

Right To Protein is India's first awareness initiative to educate citizens about the importance of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition, health and wellbeing. #RightToProtein initiative aspires to build knowledge of different types of protein sources amongst Indians, especially plant protein, to meet larger nutritional goals. Right To Protein aims to develop an ecosystem of professionals to drive protein awareness and debunk myths and misconceptions about protein as a critical macro-nutrient for human health and of many protein foods sources. The ecosystem will aim to improve production and consumption quality and consistency of both, plant and animal proteins. Right To Protein is supported by several like-minded Indian and global individuals, academicians, professionals and institutions. The initiative is open for who would like to join and/or contribute in any capacity, including providing knowledge, technical support or as promotion partners. For more information, visit www.righttoprotein.com.

