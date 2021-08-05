Protein Week 2021: High quality protein: What is it and why is it important?

The unprecedented times of coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world for almost 2 years now, have certainly made us realize what matters in life including our health that undoubtedly features at the prime position. Everyone is now familiar with the words like immunity, antibodies, vitamins, nutrients, etc. The paradigm is gradually shifting towards healthy eating with the emphasis being laid on the importance of macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, healthy fats, and micronutrients like vitamins and minerals. A balanced intake of these essential macronutrients and micronutrients can build the momentum of good health for the coming years and may boost your immunity in the long run and may also protect you from communicable and non-communicable diseases to a great extent.

While on a daily basis we need a combination of all these five food groups but somehow we tend to overlook the consumption and importance of an important macronutrient- which is protein, with a majority of the population being deficient in it.

Proteins are essentially the building blocks of your body giving shape to tissues and organs inside while they also make up your hair, nails, bones, and muscles. Proteins are made up of a long chain of amino acids joined together by special bonds called peptide bonds. Besides providing a structural framework to your body, proteins also function as essential biological compounds in your body in the form of enzymes, hormones, and antibodies.

The quality of dietary protein can be governed by a factor called “biological value”. The biological value of a protein food source means how much of the protein is absorbed in the body from that particular food. Moreover, high-quality protein has high digestibility, meaning, your body can easily break down and digest this type of protein to ensure optimal body functions. So naturally, foods higher on the biological value table are considered to be superior in quality. The biological value is mainly determined by the amino acid profile of a protein source and on that basis, protein can be termed as “complete” or “incomplete” protein. There are 9 essential amino acids that cannot be produced by your body and must be obtained from external food sources only- and such foods comprising all 9 essential amino acids are termed “complete protein” while foods lacking one or more of these essential amino acids are termed “incomplete protein”.

Protein can also be broadly understood via its source of origin as “plant-based” or “animal-based”. Animal proteins are often termed complete proteins as they offer all 9 essential amino acids which are quintessential for the effective functioning of the body. While plant protein has for long been touted as incomplete protein, however, that’s not true. Soy, quinoa, and buckwheat are plant-protein foods with a complete amino acid profile. Animal protein provides a wide array of heart-healthy nutrients like Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and DHA but animal sources of protein are also rich in saturated fats that can shoot up cholesterol levels while giving rise to numerous health complications whereas plant protein has fewer calories, and zero cholesterol and therefore it assists in promoting better health. Moreover, plant protein is rich in fibre and other essential nutrients that decrease the risk of various disease-related risk factors.

Soy protein

Originated from versatile soybeans and are a perfect amalgamation of essential macronutrients (protein, fats, and carbs)- this nutritious low-fat plant-based protein offers plenty of health benefits. Soy protein is also known as high-quality protein as it provides all 9 essential amino acids that assist in healing and strengthening the muscles while boosting your physical performance. Approximately1 cup of boiled soybeans can offer you 29 grams of protein which is almost half of the day’s requirement for many. And you can modulate it into eating as per your liking, say, boiled soybeans, tofu, tempeh, miso, soy milk, soy hummus, edamame, and soy sprouts- plenty of options to please your taste buds with a dash of health!

Takeaway

Protein deficiency is a serious issue that needs to be addressed and awareness needs to be created to tame health complications associated with this. This Protein Week, Right To Protein is taking significant steps to create awareness around high-quality protein and its importance for healthy and sustained well-being. The initiative has introduced a professional guide - 'Quality Protein - Hall of Fame' featuring seven quality protein foods recommended for consumption on seven days of Protein Week, and regularly thereafter. Let’s support the cause and be a part of the protein health revolution.

