Providence in India brings Care home to its employees

Providence India is the India entity and the strategic engineering and innovation arm of Providence, a 170-year-old global healthcare not-for-profit organization. Founded on the fundamentals of care, Providence aims to improve healthcare by becoming a digitally enabled health system.

Providence India had announced unique initiatives for employees and the community to help them tide the pandemic. The engineers and other key team members who work at the Providence Global Innovation Center in Hyderabad play an important role in enabling and accelerating digital transformation in healthcare.

The benefits rolled out are in line with the organizational ethos that places employees at the very heart of its operations. Spearheading unique health and wellness initiatives such as elderly care, bereavement leave, unrestricted Covid care leave, home quarantine coverage and emergency financial assistance, Providence India aims at ensuring care for all. The organization is also conducting vaccination drives for employees, and their families.

Additionally, employees and their families can avail unrestricted access to a healthcare management app for online doctor consultation, order discounted lab tests and prescription drugs, a dedicated insurance hotline, and utilize Caregiver Assistance Program for 24x7 counseling support from qualified psychiatrists.

Talking about the emergency Covid Support Group that was created by employees, Mr. Murali Krishna, SVP and country head of India, shares, “Our guiding thought being no one should suffer due to lack of care, we formed an emergency care team to honor requests for help and care. Our efforts were focused around minimizing struggles for those fighting to survive and save the lives of their near and dear ones by mobilizing all necessary resources possible across the country. The spirit of human connection couldn’t be stronger; and the possibilities of caregiving, are endless.”

On the work front, partnering with global teams, Providence India reprioritized deliverables to help space out work pipelines in favor of selfcare and family care. The month of May, observed as Wellbeing Month, was filled with focused activities on health and wellness, FAQ sessions with doctors, meeting-free and wellness days off, giving employees a much-needed respite. Some of these are part of their health and wellness benefits and will continue later too.

Ms. Leslie Pim, CHRO, Providence India, said, “At Providence, people are the heartbeat of our organization, so supporting their overall wellness and caring for their wellbeing is critical. We are committed to evolving our benefits and wellness related offerings to extend all emotional, physical, and financial support possible. This is an unwavering Providence Promise.”

Mr. Krishna adds, “Empathy and compassion are among values that are integral to the Providence way of life. These initiatives ensure that caregivers are well taken care of, not just at work but also beyond work. Our constant endeavor is to give our employees the experience of comfort, intuitive care, and a sense of belonging.”

Providence India has also been contributing to the community in collaboration with local NGOs, hospitals, and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to help cater to immediate emergencies, including oxygen concentrators, intermediary care centers, and medical supplies. The organization had recently contributed to the setting up of a 100 bed Covid care facility in Hitech City, Hyderabad, along with SCSC and other corporations.

About Providence:

Providence, one of the largest not-for-profit healthcare systems in US, is committed to high quality, compassionate healthcare for all. Driven by the belief that health is a human right and the vision, ‘Health for a better world’, Providence and its 1,20,000 caregivers strive to provide everyone access to affordable quality care and services.

Providence has a network of 52 hospitals, 1,000+ care clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and other health and educational services in the US.

Providence India was established to bring to fruition the transformational shift of the healthcare ecosystem to Health 2.0. The India center will have focused efforts around healthcare technology and innovation and play a vital role in driving digital transformation for improved patient outcomes and experiences, caregiver efficiency, and running the business of Providence at scale.

For further information, please contact:

