IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading
Dr. Manjunath
Dr. Manjunath
brand post

Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

  • His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST

With an online presence across the nation, Dr. Manjunath has a vision to coach 1 lakh individuals in India.

The Year 2020 was a hard time for everyone. The economy collapsed, businesses closed, people lost their jobs. Things got tough during the lockdown. However, Dr. Manjunath innovated new ways amid the crisis to teach working professionals and business owners that helped them to grow. Progressing in their professional life, He helped them become mentally strong and motivated to face tough times. He believed it was important to talk about mental health in this era where a routine is important for us but very few people follow it.

Dr. Manjunath designed an online course on how to develop life-changing reading habits, how to read faster, retain key concepts, and apply them in real life. It also motivates people to wake up early​. A mind performance coach, Dr. Manjunath assisted 10,000 individuals during the pandemic. By strategically planning the online source of coaching, he reaches out to enthusiasts across the nation. He is generating traffic via digital ads which are now ROI-driven leading hi8m to make good revenue out of it.

His marketing strategies and content both are unique. According to him, “ A CEO reads 60 books in a year and reading is the most prime habit of billionaires.” He has been working as a Mind Performance Coach for the last 5 years before which he was working as an IT Professional. earlier than he was working as an IT professional.

Talking about his strategies, Dr. Manjunath, who received appreciation from the Vice President stated, “I initiated the profession in 2016 to motivate individuals. Online coaching came to me with a strategic element in it. While my team and I initiated the process, we came across certain obstacles that might have made it tougher. However, as I say ‘The right approach always creates a way.’ The enthusiasts under me were extremely understanding and the pandemic did not seem like a problem since they were self-motivated.”

Though the pandemic caused distress among many, it was also a time where all of them got closer. Changing the offline to online learning techniques seemed like a major step, however, the cognitive psychology used made the distribution of knowledge easy. Having said that, Dr. Manjunath adapted quickly to the change brought upon and used it as an advantage to reach out to the nation.”

Inspiration for training originally came from the desire to provide knowledge to the general public. He wishes to impart the same knowledge that he had when he represented India at the International Memory championship in 2017 and 2018 which was held in China and Hong Kong. He then helped Indian memory athletes to bag the 4th position and got appreciation from the Vice president of India.

This renowned coach allows all his students to stay in touch with the power that our mind holds and gives appropriate time to train it. During the lockdown where many have lost hopes, Dr. Manjunath, ‘Mind Performance Coach’ has built a complete online business to help working professionals and is soon going to touch the milestone of 100k individuals.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
brand post

AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A virtual walkathon has been organised and many people are participating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nandan Jha
Nandan Jha
brand post

Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Placing Dreams is a premium film institute that offers great opportunities to all those who wish to be a part of the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbol from NEM
Symbol from NEM
brand post

Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
brand post

Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Manjunath
Dr. Manjunath
brand post

Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Umaira Habib at an award function
Umaira Habib at an award function
brand post

Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Mother of two kids Umaira Habib who has made a remarkable name for herself and her firm, Honey n Beaute in the the beauty and personal care industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Grammarly
Grammarly
brand post

7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:17 PM IST
  • This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikita Kalra
Nikita Kalra
brand post

The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.
brand post

Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The celebration that began on 25th February made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of Nora Fatehi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vishal Upadhyay
Vishal Upadhyay
brand post

G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Founded by Vishal Upadhyay, G I Bazar has the motive to provide an online platform to small businessmen to make their business visible.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilraj Singh Nandha
Dilraj Singh Nandha
brand post

Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:37 PM IST
Titliaaan is one-of-its-kind heartbreaking number starring Sargun Mehta and Harrdy Sandhu. The song is penned by Jaani and sung in the soulful voice of Afsana Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
WTI is a platform ‘by the influencer, for the influencer and of the influencer’.
brand post

We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:31 PM IST
An e-commerce platform for the trendsetters of today
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashmita Biswas
Ashmita Biswas
brand post

Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP