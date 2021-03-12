Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading

With an online presence across the nation, Dr. Manjunath has a vision to coach 1 lakh individuals in India.

The Year 2020 was a hard time for everyone. The economy collapsed, businesses closed, people lost their jobs. Things got tough during the lockdown. However, Dr. Manjunath innovated new ways amid the crisis to teach working professionals and business owners that helped them to grow. Progressing in their professional life, He helped them become mentally strong and motivated to face tough times. He believed it was important to talk about mental health in this era where a routine is important for us but very few people follow it.

Dr. Manjunath designed an online course on how to develop life-changing reading habits, how to read faster, retain key concepts, and apply them in real life. It also motivates people to wake up early​. A mind performance coach, Dr. Manjunath assisted 10,000 individuals during the pandemic. By strategically planning the online source of coaching, he reaches out to enthusiasts across the nation. He is generating traffic via digital ads which are now ROI-driven leading hi8m to make good revenue out of it.

His marketing strategies and content both are unique. According to him, “ A CEO reads 60 books in a year and reading is the most prime habit of billionaires.” He has been working as a Mind Performance Coach for the last 5 years before which he was working as an IT Professional. earlier than he was working as an IT professional.

Talking about his strategies, Dr. Manjunath, who received appreciation from the Vice President stated, “I initiated the profession in 2016 to motivate individuals. Online coaching came to me with a strategic element in it. While my team and I initiated the process, we came across certain obstacles that might have made it tougher. However, as I say ‘The right approach always creates a way.’ The enthusiasts under me were extremely understanding and the pandemic did not seem like a problem since they were self-motivated.”

Though the pandemic caused distress among many, it was also a time where all of them got closer. Changing the offline to online learning techniques seemed like a major step, however, the cognitive psychology used made the distribution of knowledge easy. Having said that, Dr. Manjunath adapted quickly to the change brought upon and used it as an advantage to reach out to the nation.”

Inspiration for training originally came from the desire to provide knowledge to the general public. He wishes to impart the same knowledge that he had when he represented India at the International Memory championship in 2017 and 2018 which was held in China and Hong Kong. He then helped Indian memory athletes to bag the 4th position and got appreciation from the Vice president of India.

This renowned coach allows all his students to stay in touch with the power that our mind holds and gives appropriate time to train it. During the lockdown where many have lost hopes, Dr. Manjunath, ‘Mind Performance Coach’ has built a complete online business to help working professionals and is soon going to touch the milestone of 100k individuals.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.



