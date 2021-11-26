Public Media Solution adds seed funding solutions to its services along with PR

Public Media Solution, a digital marketing and PR agency in India, has decided to expand its umbrella of services by helping budding entrepreneurs secure seed funding for their ventures. The company is willing to add to its PR services by allowing potential entrepreneurs to find their footing in the market.

The core intention behind providing seed funding solutions along with PR services is to provide a sense of direction to people who are willing to enter the market with little to no experience. These services are designed to help entrepreneurs make their first move in the right direction.

Coupled with their PR services, the seed funding solutions would help young, and growing businesses reach out to their audiences as well as investors. Being a startup venture itself, Public Media Solution aims at helping individuals set up their ventures and lay a solid foundation as they enter the market.

The seed funding services of Public Media Solution would be coupled with their PR and digital marketing offerings. Once an entrepreneur is successful in setting up their business, the company would help them reach out to their audience and persuade them to engage with the company. These services are aimed at helping new businesses create unique personalities for their respective brands and guiding them in getting the traction they desire.

Ravinder Bharti, the founder and CEO of Public Media Solution, believes that this initiative would help aspiring entrepreneurs set up their respective ventures. He says, “In India, budding entrepreneurs are rarely provided with the guidance required to enter the market. When left on their own, they tend to make mistakes that dissuade many aspiring businessmen. By providing seed funding solutions, we aim at helping new and growing entrepreneurs enter the industry with a clear sense of direction and understanding of the market. Apart from helping them secure finances, we aim at helping them grow their ventures by marketing their businesses across multiple platforms. Our digital marketing and PR services would help new businesses solidify their brand value in the market and help them build their ventures in an innovative manner. Our team of professionals is willing to help budding entrepreneurs find substantial backing in terms of finance as well as marketing.”

About Public Media Solution

Public Media Solution is a PR and digital marketing agency headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra. It provides its global clients with services like media relations, reputation management, crisis management, search engine optimization, social media optimization, PPC advertising, content marketing, and many more. Founded in 2017 by Ravinder Bharti, Public Media Solution has its branches in Singapore, Indonesia, and the US.

Owing to its services in the field of technology, Public Media Solution was recently awarded as the top placer by the International Trade Council’s 2021 Go Global Awards. The company was awarded for its achievements in the IT sector and for providing seamless services to clients across the globe.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.