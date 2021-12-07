Publishing in reputed journals: SIBM Pune hosts Prof. Yogesh Dwivedi’s session

India, 7th December 2021: Professor Yogesh K. Dwivedi, PhD is a Professor of Digital Marketing and Innovation at School of Management, Swansea University, Bay Campus, Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom. Professor Dwivedi is also a Distinguished Research Professor at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune & Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune, India.

He is an avid researcher and is the Editor-in-Chief of International Journal of Information Management. He is also the Associate Editor of Journal of Business Research, the Associate Editor of Government Information Quarterly, the Associate Editor of European Journal of Marketing and the senior Editor of Journal of Electronic Commerce Research.

Professor Dwivedi conducted an in-person session on 'How to Prepare Your Manuscript and Publish in A and A Star Journals” at SIBM (Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune) on Tuesday, 7 December 2021. Teaching is one key pillar of any educational institution’s mission and the other is research output by the faculty members. Many global ranking agencies measure institutional research quality using citations per faculty metric. The total number of citations received by all papers produced by an institution across a five-year period by the number of faculty members at that institution is taken by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) in its ranking. Times Higher Education rankings also give paramount importance to research.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, to rank institutions of higher education in India gives 30% weightage to Research and Professional Practice, which comprises of Combined metric for Publications, Combined metric for Quality of Publications, IPR and Patents: Published and Granted and Footprint of Projects and Professional Practice.

“School of Management, Swansea University and Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune - Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have a very strong collaboration to foster research. It was a pleasure to interact with the faculty members and the doctoral students” shared Professor Yogesh K. Dwivedi.

Sharing about this session, Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune and Dean – Faculty of Management Symbiosis International (Deemed University) shared “Making faculty members aware of the strategies, tactics and the methodology to be followed, which can help them publish papers in high quality journals is important. The insights given by Professor Yogesh K. Dwivedi who is a highly respected editor and research professor was of immense value to faculty members and the doctoral students pursuing their doctoral journey at Symbiosis .”

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.